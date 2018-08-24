Minister in charge of Lusaka province Hon Bowman Lusambo says his continued impromptu visits of critical institutions is meant to offer his office a genuine understanding of the state of service delivery in Lusaka province.

And Hon Lusambo says his tours in the institutions are also a response to, “the calls by our people for us in leadership to be more in touch with the issues affecting them.”

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo says from his unannounced tour of Chilenje Level 1 and the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), strategies and mechanisms to address some of the challenges in the health sector will be implemented.

Speaking after the tour of both Chilenje Level 1 and the UTH, Hon Lusambo noted that government has made tremendous investments in the health sector and it was important for Zambians to get the best level of care in the health sector.

“From the onset, these impromptu tours are meant to offer my office a better appreciation of the service delivery landscape… and they are also a response to the calls by our people for us in leadership to be more in touch with the issues affecting our people.

I visited Chilenje Level 1 and the University Teaching Hospitals. The tour offered me an opportunity to interact with the hospital administration, the staff and most importantly, the patients seeking care at these facilities,” said Hon Lusambo.

“What is also important is to realize that our people deserve the best quality of care when visiting our health facilities.”

And a Lusaka resident Derrick Chalusa has expressed concern on the attitude of the Chilenje Level 1 hospital Health Workers. He wonders why it should take the whole day for the hospital staff to attend to a single patient.

“With Chilenje Level 1 hospital, I don’t understand whether it is the issue of man power or that the hospital staff are overwhelmed with work cause when it is morning say 07:00hrs and you have gone to seek medical attention, you will leave that place maybe around 16:00hrs. Something has to be done about the operations of that institutions,” stated Chalusa.

Meanwhile, another Lusaka resident Arthur Phiri has joined calls on the minister to take time and equally inspect the operations at Lusaka’s Ng’ombe Clinic while Mabvuto Joseph Bili, Andre Chosen Kongwa, Mwenda Simpungwe, Debra Mutale, Lawrence Banda among others have applauded Hon Lusambo for his action orientated leadership.

“Please keep it up Honourable, people we appreciating your efforts. Visit Ng’ombe clinic also.

“Wake them up Honourable. This is what we have been looking forward to… Keep it up Sir. We need more of your kind… Uwafitala akaimwena, I love the route you have taken Hon Lusambo,” they have separately written on the minister’s active facebook account.

“Please extend your impromptu visits to the private sector; the Security Companies, manufacturing industries, the Chain Stores, Lebanese Shops and assess the labour conditions. Please visit the private Clinics, architectural companies, parastatals and the Media Institutions.”