Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are in action as the 2018 Barclays Cup starts on Saturday with quarterfinal playoff matches involving Division One teams at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Wanderers tackle Real Nakonde in the 15h15 kick off match – fighting to set up a quarterfinal clash against two-times champions Power Dynamos.

“The team has higher expectations and will treat the game with the seriousness it deserves,” Wanderers coach Justin Chinama said.

Mighty are currently leading Division One Zone Two with a seven point gap with nine rounds of matches remaining before the season closes.

Earlier at 13h00, Manchester Zambia Academy will face Young Buffaloes at the same venue.

Winners between Manchester United Zambia Academy and Young Buffaloes will face defending champions Zanaco in the quarterfinal.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for the weekend of September 29-30.

The semi-finals are set for October 20 while the finals will be played on November 10.