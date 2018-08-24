LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of New Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport August 24, 2018 16 1,150 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) Communication and Brand Manager Mweembe Sikaulu showing Lusaka based Journalists the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) during the tour of the facility costing $360 million 2. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 3. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 4. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 5. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 6. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 7. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 8. Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) Communication and Brand Manager Mweembe Sikaulu showing Lusaka based Journalists the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) during the tour of the facility costing $360 million 9. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 10. Looks of the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 11. New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 12. China Jiangxi workers; working on the final touches on the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 13. China Jiangxi workers; working on the final touches on the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 14. Airport Administration block 73% done at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) one of the facility costing $360 million 15. Airport Administration block 73% done at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) one of the facility costing $360 million 16. China Jiangxi workers; working on the final touches on the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) the facility costing $360 million 17. Airport Shopping mall 70% done at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) one of the facility costing $360 million 18. Airport Shopping mall 70% done at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) one of the facility costing $360 million 19. Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) Communication and Brand Manager Mweembe Sikaulu showing Lusaka based Journalists the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) during the tour of the facility costing $360 million 20. Lusaka based Journalists touring the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) during the tour of the facility costing $360 million 21. Lusaka based Journalists touring the 82% New Passenger Terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International (KKIA) during the tour of the facility costing $360 million Related Posts:Existing Kenneth Kaunda international airport to become domestic terminalKenneth Kaunda International Airport to have a modern terminal by October 2016Construction Progress at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in PicturesOver 4000 jobs will be created with the upgrade and completion of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.Kenneth Kaunda International Airport works ahead of schedule Loading...
GOOD WORK though the design of SOME sections of the building look outdated, e.g the shape of the Admin Block! At some stage we will need an Audit of the entire project as there are many stories about this project that have circulated bordering on embezzlement!
The design is not worth $360 million. The architecture is below par.
Wait until the cadres and kaponya politicians move in you will be shoked!
The terminal building is rather small, this does not compare to airports like Jomo Kenya, OT or even Bole.
Those Chinese signs must be taken down immediately….., this is so embarassing!
it looks like a white elephant once completed.
very poor design n workmanship.
it doesn’t warrant $360 million dollars….
Nice Chinese welcome board
A PROFOUND MESSAGE??
Do we really need Chinese welcome message at the entrance? Lets label properly
so the Zambian governemnet cannot come up with a proper design than those outdated ones.. what is CBU and UNZA for if we cannot do this?
kiki what zambia are you talking about? no such country exists under the PF. You mean chimbia.. the new chinese zambia.. This country has been sold to the chinese and anyone willing to oil the pockets of greedy pf thugs. Yasila zambia. HH is trying to get our country back and we need to support this true son of the soil. Lungu’s zambian heritage is very questionable and it reflects in his policies which dont seek to put zambians first
Comment:good job…but why do we have Chinese prints….that’s not a good sign of ownership
Poorly designed terminal looks like an ugly overgrown mushroom.That excessive overhang material could’ve gone to create a more spacious interior with a better visual harmony of the exterior.Also the admin building is not in a good vantage point where authorities can have 360 degree view for effective oversight and supervision of airport operations.
Looks good, but make sure systems are put in place to maintain it. Please, do not allow Chinese writing on any part of the building, whether translated or not.
The shopping mall looks like a cathedral
Good work but those inscriptions are not necessary , if they were contracted to do the job then that airport doesnt belong to them however that is their mark on zambia .
My desire is to see zambians designing their own structures , zambia is nolonger a baby in nappies.
We know China is building malls, stadiums and airports but do we really need Chinese prints on all the buildings? when did we start reading Chinese in Zambia. Awe kwena sure pa zed mwe