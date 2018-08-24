Sven Vandenbroek has described the return of the Chipolopolo exiles as year zero in his books ahead of the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Namibia and friendly against Gabon.

Zambia plays Namibia in a Group K qualifier on September 8 and two days later travel to Libreville to face Gabon in a friendly.

“What happened in the past I cannot judge. They are rumours and people are telling me things but I cannot judge so everyone starts from zero. The door is open for everyone to play for the national team,” Vandenbroek said.

“I have said it in the past everyone is welcome who is performing at their clubs.”

The Belgium named five exiles led by former Chipolopolo captain Rainford Kalaba is one of four of whom were banished under his predecessor Wedson Nyirenda.

Kalaba returns for match day two in Group K after playing in and captaining Zambia in the 2019 opener on June 10, 2017 in Ndola that Chipolopolo lost 1-0.

His subsequent one match official suspension for accruing two yellow cards was cue for his exile under Nyirenda and returns to redeem himself for that Group K loss under new management.

His TP Mazembe club mate Nathan Sinkala and midfield Lubambo Musonda of Armenian club Gandzasar also return since the Mozambique defeat.

Also back to try and stake a claim are Israel-based defender Emmanuel Mbola and Red Arrows midfielder Bruce Musakanya who return after a three year hiatus.

Meanwhile, striker Lazarus Kambole and defender Solomon Sakala are the two call-ups from defending champions Zesco United in a 26-member team that comprises of 11 home-based players.

Zambia and Namibia head into match day two on zero points after losing their opening Group K qualifiers by similar margins at Mozambique and Guinea Bissau respectively.

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Lawrence Chungu,Isaac Shamujompa(both Buildcon), Solomon Sakala(Zesco United), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Kabaso Chongo(TP Mazembe,DR Congo),Stopilla Sunzu (Metz, France), Emmanuel Mbola (Hapoel Rana’ana ,Israel),Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS: Cletus Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Nathan Sinkala, Rainford Kalaba (both TP Mazembe), Lubambo Musonda (Gandzasar, Armenia), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg, Austria), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

FORWARDS: Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende, Belgium), Patson Daka (RB Salzburg), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Gampani Lungu (SuperSport United, South Africa)