Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament for Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Dr. Jonas Chanda says the foreign investor Golden Lay Company, who bought 3,000 hectares of land in Chichele area in Ndola under questionable circumstances, has refused to share part of the land with over 1,000 displaced residents. The land was formerly owned by the defunct parastatal company Dairy Produce Board under UNIP and MMD governments.
Dr Chanda was speaking when he addressed over 1,000 displaced Chichele residents on the meeting he had earlier held with Golden Lay Company owner Mr Fletcher, an immigrant from Australia. He disclosed that in his frank discussions with Mr Fletcher, he made a proposal to him to consider parting away with part of the 3,000 hectares of land on humanitarian grounds so that displaced individuals could be resettled.
The Lawmaker says in the meeting Mr Fletcher insisted that he is the legal owner of the land as the Ndola High Court had ruled in his favour. This is despite the ‘questionable circumstances’ under which the original land title showing 300 hectares was converted to the new title of 3,000 hectares when a Mr Mutambo, former caretaker of the farm, sold the land to Golden Lay and left the country to live in the UK.
However, Dr Chanda says he advised Mr Fletcher that the land dispute was not merely a legal issue, but also a moral and political matter. He further informed the meeting that since he has already brought the matter to the attention of Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Jean Kapata, he will now be writing to Republican Vice President Mrs Inonge Wina requesting for government’s intervention in the matter.
Meanwhile, the displaced Chichele residents have bitterly complained about their suffering following their displacement from land as it has been a means of livelihood for them through subsistence small-scale farming. They further questioned why foreigners are dispossessing Zambians of their land, and appealed to the MP and Republican President His Excellency Mr Edgar Lungu to urgently intervene in the matter.
In response, Dr Chanda reassured the displaced people that the PF government was pro-poor as the Party Manifesto protects poor people from being displaced from land easily. He also says the reason the PF government is in the process of finalising the National Land Policy, the first for Zambia since 1964, is to protect poor people in rural and urban areas, and to ensure an orderly land administration and management system which contributes to sustainable economic development.
As professor Akoth-Ogendo used to say and Professor Lumumba say is that Land is the last colonial question…
Where a country starts seeing its citizens displaced by foreigners in their own country entails a loss of human dignity.
We fought for freedom and rights to our own land. This is now officially being reversed by descendants of a citizenry that fought for land and freedom … only because monies are being exchanged under the table.
History indeed repeats itself… soon our children’s children will start fighting for freedom and land in their own country like our forefathers fought for us.
Barotseland has not sold a single 1m×1m plot to any Chinese, Lebanese or any foreigner. That’s why Lozis are the most intelligent tribe.
It’s PF00lishness to auction your country to Chinese, Lebanese, Boers & other foreigners whilst other nations e.g. Zimbabwe, South Africa are busy reversing the slavery/colonial anormally at a dear price.
I feel for these poor people but we’ve gotta respect court decisions and private property though. Rule of law should exactly mean rule of law .
I agree.
But if this land was somehow increased in size illegally, then this has to be addressed.
Handling of stolen goods is a crime.
When it comes to serving the interests of Zambians, the Minister hides behind legal provisions. Jean Kapata can cancel this sale unless there was collusion by the Ministry to alter the extent of the land that Fletcher bought. It’s heartbreaking to see Zambians despair like this
The next headline will be – The Chinese Government has refused to share Zambia with its citizens! Fili uko tuleya!
Sad reading this takes me to the constitution it should clearly ready how much a foreigner should to own a certain land,with proper plan and time limit,up to a certain number of hectares.
What does the land policy say about it.