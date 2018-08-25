Government says it has future intentions of linking the justice system electronically so as to enhance accountability and transparency within the institution and to society.

Justice Minister, Given Lubinda said linking of the justice system on electronic computers will not only minimize on the loss of official documents but enhance networking within the judicial system countrywide.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking at the recently introduced National Prosecution Authority’s (NPA) premises in Mongu district in Western Province while on a familiarization tour of judicial institutions in the province.

And Western Provincial National Prosecution Authority Deputy Chief State Advocate, Monica Mwansa told the Minister that her prosecutors are operating using an open desk policy for transparency and accountability.

Mrs. Mwansa told the Minister that the main cases the National Prosecution Authority are handling at the High Court that sits every after a month in Mongu are murder cases while, the subordinate court handles assault cases.

She further stated that murder cases that are handled are mainly domestic related and also suggested to the minister that there is need to investigate whether it is due to a degree of abuse and initiate sensitization over the issue to reduce the cause.

However, the Minister advised the NPA to work together with the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs in order to restore peace and establish national values.

Earlier, Mr. Lubinda who paid a courtesy call on Western Province Minister, Richard Kapita disclosed that he is receiving complaints from the public about his Ministry’s operations hence, touring Western Province to familiarize himself.