There was a near Aircraft accident yesterday at Mongu Airport when the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane failed to land properly.

According to sources at the airport, the 221 AF ZAF Aircraft lost control when it just touched the ground and went off the run way and headed to the west.

The incidence caused panic among the staff and some residents in the nearby villages.

Meanwhile, Western Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Sibanze Simuchoba who confirmed the incidence to ZANIS today said failure by the plane to land properly was caused by bad weather conditions.

Mr. Sibanze said the incidence which happened around 08:00 hours had no casualties recorded.

The PS said the aircraft crew together with the staff at the airport managed to toll the plane back to the run way.

Mr. Sibanze also stated that the plane is in good condition and is ready to fly back to Lusaka later in the day.