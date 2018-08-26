

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a two day working visit.

According to a programme availed to ZANIS today by Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, the Head of State will tomorrow Monday, August 27 commission a privately owned cooking oil plant, Missoil Processing Plant in Mambwe district..

Mr.Kasolo stated that President Lungu is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on chiefs in Mambwe and Kasenengwa districts before proceeding to hold a public meeting in Kasenegwa district.

The Head of State will later in the day hold a meeting with the district party officials at chimfule lodge.

On Tuesday president Lungu will hold two other public meetings in Kasenengwa constituency and is expected back in Lusaka on Tuesday after concluding his working visit in the province.