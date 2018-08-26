Today’s Scripture

“And David said to his son Solomon, ‘Be strong and of good courage, and do it; do not fear nor be dismayed, for the LORD God–my God–will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you, until you have finished all the work for the service of the house of the LORD.’”

(1 Chronicles 28:20, NKJV)

He Will Complete It

Is there something you’ve been believing for, something you’ve been hoping for that’s taking longer than you expected? You might be tempted to just accept things the way they are. You might be tempted to think it’s never going to happen. If that’s you today, be encouraged because God is a finisher! He will complete what He’s started in you! Your part is to believe. Your part is to keep your eyes on Him. When you believe, you have the Creator of the universe fighting your battles, arranging things in your favor, going before you, moving the wrong people out of the way. Don’t be intimidated by the size of a problem or the size of your dream! Don’t let circumstances convince you to stop believing. “Jehovah Jireh, the Lord our Provider, is still on the throne. One touch of God’s favor and you’ll go from barely getting by to having more than enough! Begin to thank Him and declare that God is at work. Declare that He is perfecting what concerns you. Declare that He will complete everything He’s started in your life!

A Prayer for Today

“Father God, I thank You for completing every good work that You have started in my life. I choose to believe Your Word, even when things look impossible. I choose to believe that You are working behind the scenes and that You will bring victory and breakthrough to every area of my life in Jesus’ name! Amen.”