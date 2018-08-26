Women in Aviation Zambia chapter president Captain Yichini Ndhlovu has called on young women to take keen interest in the aviation industry.

Captain Ndhlovu said there has been little to no interest in aviation jobs for the youths since Zambian airways stopped operating.

She said since government is moving towards revamping the industry, there is need for youths to have access to knowledge on tertiary education and job opportunities that prevail in the industry.

She also said that there is need for the aviation industry to be revamped so that when the national airline is re-opened, youths will have qualifications to take up the jobs that will be unlocked.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Northwestern province deputy permanent secretary, Douglas Ngimbu in Solwezi, Captain Ndhlovu said women in aviation provide scholarships to youths that have interest in studying courses in aviation.

And North western province chamber of commerce and industry president Josephine Makondo said the women in aviation Zambia chapter will soon become members of chamber of commerce and industry.

She said the women in aviation as part of celebrating girls day in aviation, took time to visit North western province to encourage young girls to consider studying various courses under the aviation industry.

Ms Makondo said there are a number of girls in camp at trident college that will have an opportunity to interact with women in aviation on various issues including, teenage pregnancies, early marriages and career opportunities for women.

Meanwhile North western province deputy permanent secretary Douglas Ngimbu has commended women in aviation Zambia chapter and chamber of commerce and industry for coming on board to sensitize young women on the various jobs that exist in the aviation industry.

He said government is always grateful to associations and organizations that come on board to partner with it in national development.

Mr Ngimbu said many girls and youths in the province lack exposure, hence they do not know the opportunities present in the aviation industry.

He further called on the association to further publicize their scholarship positions so that many youths can have access to them.