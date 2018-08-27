President Edgar Lungu says a collective desire for peace, security and development is a common vision for the Southern African Community (SADC.

President Lungu who praised Zimbabwe for conducting a peaceful transition where President Emmerson Munangagwa was declared winner, said it is possible for any country to hold free and non-violent elections provided all political players respected the rule of law.

In an interview with ZANIS in Zimbabwe, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Munangagwa, the head of state said Zambia must learn a lesson from Zimbabwe on how that country managed to conduct a free and non-violent election.

“We must not feel shy to learn from one another, in fact Zimbabwe is a student of Zambia on how to conduct a peaceful election,” President Lungu said.

“We really need to praise Zimbabwe for the strides it has made in bringing peace in the country,” he added.

The Zimbabwean constitutional court dismissed the electoral petition filed by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

Notable African Leaders who attended the ceremony included, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, South African Head of state Cyril Ramaphosa, Congo’s Joseph Kabila and President Lungu among others.