The Civil Service Commission is in the process of bringing sanity to the civil service in order to enhance service delivery to the people.

Public Service Commission Vice Chairperson, Hillary Chipango made the announcement in Kasempa during a meeting held to address issues affecting the civil service.

Mr Chipango said the commission is aware of the many human resources related issues that have remained unresolved for many years resulting in a frustrated workforce.

He said service delivery has gone down due to the many unresolved issues affecting the workers hence, the commission has taken it up to interact with employees to find a solution to the problems.

“As employers the challenges of our employees is our concern and that is why we have left our offices to come and interact with you in order to understand the problems,” he said.

Mr Chipango said the commission is currently working on staff returns, which once completed will facilitate transfers, promotions and confirmations.

He said a frustrated workforce hinders development and affects service delivery thereby rendering the government ineffective.

Both Teaching Service and Civil Service Commissions together with other technical support on Human resources are on a tour of North-western Province to address management cases affecting workers.

And Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary, Bornface Chimbwali commended civil servants in Kasempa for sacrificing by serving people in the rural parts of Zambia.

Mr Chimbwali said the success of any government depends on the hard working civil service and that is why the commission will handle all human resources cases to improve service delivery.

He said cabinet office has constituted a committee that will be chaired by secretary to cabinet to review all audit finding concerning human resources and enforce accountability in the service.

Mr Chimbwali said when civil servants fail to deliver, the community blames the President and hence efforts are being made to restore sanity to the civil service.

He further urged civil servants to desist from politics and remain loyal to the government of the day.