Meet the future of Africa’s Film & Television Industry! MultiChoice Africa is delighted to reveal the 60 hopefuls who have been chosen to be the first students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy! The candidates were chosen after a two-months long process of shortlisting candidates from over 3 000 entries from 13 countries in Africa, this was followed by a rigorous interview and adjudication process by a group of film and television industry experts and regional Academy Directors.

The 20 future filmmakers chosen from Southern Africa were selected based on their industry related qualifications and skills, as well as their passion to narrate Africa’s unique stories. Congratulations to Clarence Nyoni, Muchemwa Sinkala, Emmanuel Mwape, Jones Mvula, Mainala Silondwa, Racheal Mbewe and Joshua Kafumukache from Zambia, Sally Jason, Esther Beukes, Toivo Ashivudhi from Namibia, Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba, Jonathan Kapumba from Malawi, Serena Serene Mmifinyana, Nikita Mokgware from Botswana, Nobert Mapfoche, Rutendo Mahofa from Zimbabbwe, Emanuel Gonçalves, Leandro Lima from Angola, Gerson Amaral and Ludmila Mero from Mozambique who will represent their respective countries at the Zambia-based MTF Academy from 1 October. MultiChoice Africa will sponsor the students’ tuition, accommodation and stipend for the duration of their training in each regional hub.

The MTF Academy students will be provided with skillsets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

“This year-long programme will adequately train and upskill young African creatives by providing them with invaluable hands-on industry experience that will give them the confidence to take on Hollywood. I hope it will show them that it’s possible to create a lucrative career in Africa’s film and television industry,” says broadcasting stalwart Berry Lwando, who will spearhead the Southern Africa MTF Academy hub in Zambia.

During the programme, MTF Academy students will produce television and film content that will be aired on our local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platform including Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East, Maisha Magic Bongo, Zambezi Magic, M-Net and SuperSport to reach African audiences on the DStv and GOtv platforms. Upon graduation from the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, the MTF student will leave with the knowledge and skills to contribute professionally to Africa’s film and television industry.

“As a company that is deeply rooted in Zambia, we understand that many young, aspiring filmmakers have the capacity to learn and strengthen their skillset to give back to their communities, but may not be financially equipped to do so. The MultiChoice Talent Factory focuses on making sure that those gems are nurtured and their talent developed in order to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s creative industry,” said Ngoza Kasunga Matakala MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director