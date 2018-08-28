Paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people is tomorrow expected in New Mexico, United States of America, to attend that country’s annual traditional ceremony.

The Pueblo of Acoma, a native society in New Mexico, has invited Paramount chief to attend its annual traditional ceremony slated for this weekend.

The Mwinelubemba will be accompanied by the Secretary of the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony Richard Mukuka.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Kasama today.Mr Mukuka said chief Chitimukulu is expected to be among several dignitaries from different countries who have been invited to attend this year’s ceremony.

He said the gesture by the Pueblo of Acoma is an indication of the significance that tradition and culture plays in society.

And Mr Mukuka added that the traditional leader will also use the opportunity to exchange ideas with the Pueblo of Acoma society on avenues of development.

Earlier this year, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu led a delegation to the State of New Mexico where he held a number of engagements including a public lecture on history and culture.