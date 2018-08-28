Vice President Inonge Wina says development has eluded some areas in the country because of always voting for opposition representatives.
Ms. Wina says because of voting for the opposition, representatives in the affected areas often times shun interacting with government structures so as to share ideas on how to address challenges affecting the electorate they represent in parliament.
ZANIS reports that the Vice President said this last evening when she addressed a public meeting at Kyafukuma primary school to drum up support for Patriotic Front ( PF) candidate, Patson Kyaba for the forthcoming Kamalamba ward local government by-elections slated for September 6, 2018.
The Kamalamba ward seat which fell vacant following the defection the incumbent, Edward Samwata from United Party for National Development (UPND) to PF is contested by Mr Kyaba of PF and Benjamin Nkanka from UPND, respectively.
The Vice President has therefore, urged people of Kyafukuma in Solwezi to vote a PF candidate who will always be in daily interaction with government structures from the district to the Presidency level.
“ President Lungu does not segregate any area in the country with regards development as can be evidenced with massive developments in Northwestern province such as the construction of most expensive roads like the Solwezi-Chingola road, “ she stated.
Speaking at the same meeting, Gender minister, Elizabeth Phiri advised the PF candidate to serve the people of the ward as their servant and not their boss when he is voted into office.
Ms Phiri assured people of Kamalamba ward that as a party they will ensure that development is delivered to the area through their servant.
And Mr. Kyaba appealed to the electorates in the area to vote for him so that he can facilitate addressing their challenges which he is conversant with as he is a local person of the area.
It ill fitting Vitenge that hindering progress madam, Resign
Give example of 2 “progressive” women in Zambia. I am sure you are thinking of Dora and Mumbi Phiri.
I know 2: Laura Miti and Victoria Kalima ( hooo she died!!)
Its you ill fitting Vitenge hindering progress madam, Resign and pave way for progressive younger people! Twanaka.
Look at HER. How can help these PF to think?
People slept on cold sands of Kalabo after the fire burnt their village. Can’t you leave that campaign to go and see disaster?
That is the imorality of lungus GRZ , from guns brandishing mayors to political advisers wrecking GRZ cars to state house aids insulting recklessly to VPs openly saying if you don’t vote PF you won’t get development……..
What a cesspit of immorality led by lungu….Zambia has been drawn 10 years backwards bane…
What a st…. d comment. Please resign or stop talking such a rubbish….
SHe is absolutely right. In my opinion voting for UPND is wasting a vote.
So she has finally admitted though indirectly that development will only be taken to areas where their votes come from. This is akin to bribing the electorate.
Shallow political campaign strategies has been the primary cause, PF has always been on the quest to establish their mandate and popularity at an expense of punishing people who have a different political view. Talk of the distribution of CDF, it is highly selective and road construction projects just to mention a few.
Why do we cheat ourselves that we are a Multiparty Democracy where it’s supposed to be a competition of ideas and not parties and tribes?
The VP has just confirmed that Development will only go to PF represented areas which in effect amounts to Economic Apartheid and a mockery of our One Zambia One Nation motto! It is therefore proper to address the president and his vice as President / Vice Presidents of PF and NOT Zambia! It shows clearly that we are back to one party participatory democracy!
We all pay tax but if you vote for another party other than PF you will not get an equal share of the cake…where is dull media chief Sunday Chanda? Please take your bosses for civic tutorials
This is where Zambia’s multi-party democracy has been reduced to…cheap politicking …listen to what Old Hen Bo Inonge is saying …surely how can you even give such senior people respect spewing this nonsense. When it comes to paying tax you are not selective..its really sad..I bet you she wouldn’t say the same thing if she was in Western Province.
What stupidity by a fossil of a dull grandma. This useless near ancestor should keep its mouth shut
Bo Gogo Inonge, is the PF using party money to develope the country or is it money from every opposition and your party s monies that is keeping you guys flying around the country campaigning? Madame I gave you more credit than what you are exposing. Enjoy whilst it lasts, your day will come to answer charges.