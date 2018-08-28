

Vice President Inonge Wina says development has eluded some areas in the country because of always voting for opposition representatives.

Ms. Wina says because of voting for the opposition, representatives in the affected areas often times shun interacting with government structures so as to share ideas on how to address challenges affecting the electorate they represent in parliament.

ZANIS reports that the Vice President said this last evening when she addressed a public meeting at Kyafukuma primary school to drum up support for Patriotic Front ( PF) candidate, Patson Kyaba for the forthcoming Kamalamba ward local government by-elections slated for September 6, 2018.

The Kamalamba ward seat which fell vacant following the defection the incumbent, Edward Samwata from United Party for National Development (UPND) to PF is contested by Mr Kyaba of PF and Benjamin Nkanka from UPND, respectively.

The Vice President has therefore, urged people of Kyafukuma in Solwezi to vote a PF candidate who will always be in daily interaction with government structures from the district to the Presidency level.

“ President Lungu does not segregate any area in the country with regards development as can be evidenced with massive developments in Northwestern province such as the construction of most expensive roads like the Solwezi-Chingola road, “ she stated.

Speaking at the same meeting, Gender minister, Elizabeth Phiri advised the PF candidate to serve the people of the ward as their servant and not their boss when he is voted into office.

Ms Phiri assured people of Kamalamba ward that as a party they will ensure that development is delivered to the area through their servant.

And Mr. Kyaba appealed to the electorates in the area to vote for him so that he can facilitate addressing their challenges which he is conversant with as he is a local person of the area.