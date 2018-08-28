Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has caused a stir when he posed with a pistol on Facebook and threatened to deal with those he called illegal plot sellers.
On Monday, Mr Sampa was almost roughed up by a group of mostly PF youths when he went to inspect some illegally sold plots across the city.
The youths demanded that Mr Sampa stops interfering in their operations saying they did not vote for him as Mayor in order for him to come and cause confusion.
But in a bizarre move, Mr Sampa posted on his Facebook page photos of him holding a pistol and striking a James Bond pose.
The post which was later deleted had the accompanying message.
“To the illegal plots sellers who abushed me yesterday, I know you and know those that sent you. This is how I will be reporting for field and office work. In case the Police delay in protecting me, I am equal to the task. See you when you come again,” Mr Sampa wrote.
The boy Sampa is back to his old tricks …his head has already inflated…remember when he offered $5000 for the information of the whereabouts of owners of ZWD.
No one can brandish a weapon in public threatening….
Take this guy to task…
He seems to have grown too big for his boots….
Imagine if all politicians and every Joe Public paraded their concealed guns on social media..the Police would go crazy…anyway Lusaka you voted for him especially those who did not vote you contributed as well
Yangu ba Mayor wesu! Kabili efyo chaba….
Mr President, watch this boy do not say we never warned you. Kill them before they grow Mr President.
Really laughable ..are you requesting lazy lungu to do what? He can not control Amos who is in his office spewing profanity you think he can control a Mayor…you people don’t know how powerful an elected Mayor is.
P.F Cadre infighting!!
Kuti wa seka.. Ndelolesha fye!
If you show your would be attackers that you are armed …do you honestly think they will come with fists next time..you are putting the security of your staff and your council guard at risk you silly boy Sampa. You are a Mayor not a playboy mafia you moron…Lusaka you vote for silly boys this is what you get!!
That is what lungu likes to see from his inner circle…..total indispline , even Mexican drug gangs would find it hard to compete with the circus from state house….
Abushed? Yakwisa word iyi? A mayor who cannot spell but since he is PF no surprises kaili it is a party led by the dull for the dull.
Who is supposed to fire this Mayorless before he kills innocent citizens?
Ba PF, sort out your mess since he is your prodigal son! Mulenga Sata would have represented you better!
Those who live by the Sword will perish by the Sword!