Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has caused a stir when he posed with a pistol on Facebook and threatened to deal with those he called illegal plot sellers.

On Monday, Mr Sampa was almost roughed up by a group of mostly PF youths when he went to inspect some illegally sold plots across the city.

The youths demanded that Mr Sampa stops interfering in their operations saying they did not vote for him as Mayor in order for him to come and cause confusion.

But in a bizarre move, Mr Sampa posted on his Facebook page photos of him holding a pistol and striking a James Bond pose.

The post which was later deleted had the accompanying message.

“To the illegal plots sellers who abushed me yesterday, I know you and know those that sent you. This is how I will be reporting for field and office work. In case the Police delay in protecting me, I am equal to the task. See you when you come again,” Mr Sampa wrote.