The Ministry of General Education says it has made progress in the implementation of the new curriculum in most schools.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe says 2018 is the last year that schools will use the old curriculum.

Mr. Tukombe explains that learning materials worth over 33 Million Kwacha have be procured and will be distributed to schools in the 10 provinces to phase out the old curriculum.

Mr Tukombe was speaking when he inspected the Ministry’s of General Education Warehouse in the Industrial in Lusaka.

He says the Ministry of General Education wants to see all schools across the country to be well equipped with adequate learning materials.

Mr. Tukombe has further directed the procurement department to expedite the distribution of learning materials in schools.