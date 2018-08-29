Senior citizen Dante Saunders has advised the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) against going ahead with its plans to pursue its own national dialogue process.

Mr. Saunders is concerned that if the ZCID goes ahead with its plans, many Zambians that do not belong to any political party and all those that do not vote will be left out from the process.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Saunders says by virtue of having membership of only political parties, the ZCID cannot take on any national problem that can be resolved through dialogue.

Mr. Saunders states that the ZCID should in this case restrict itself to resolving differences among political parties and leave the national dialogue process to the Church.

He says ZCID should take cognizance that the issue of national dialogue is not about resolving a fight between two political parties but about resolving national issues affecting the Zambian people.

Mr. Saunders states that this is why it is important for the Church to head and be responsible for the national dialogue process.

He says the Church is better placed to handle the national dialogue process because its constituency is drawn from the entire nation.

And Governance, Elections, Advocacy, and Research Services (GEARS) Initiative has urged the Church and Zambia Centre for Inter-party Dialogue (ZCID) to converse over the issue of national dialogue.

Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says this is what his organization thinks will convincingly help the two institutions handle the national political dialogue process successfully.

Mr. Chipenzi states that as long as the duo continue pulling each other in a tag-of-war style and take parallel positions, the process is likely to be impaired.

He says the Church and the ZCID need to agree on who has the capacities and competencies to handle national dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has insisted that it will go ahead with its national dialogue process.

Spokesperson Jackson Silavwe says the ZCID is resolved to follow resolutions made by Secretary Generals under the conglomerate of political parties that met in Siavonga recently.

Mr. Silavwe says the Church is being malicious to disregard these resolutions.

He tells QTV News in an interview that the ZCID also found the recent statement issued by the Church to have lacked merit.

Mr. Silavwe says the Center does not however want to seem to be in a tug of war with the Church.