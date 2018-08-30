CENTRAL Province Permanent Chanda Kabwe says the construction of the multimillion dollar glass manufacturing plant in Kapiri Mposhi demonstrates the existing investment opportunities in the region.

Eagle Glass Manufacturing Limited, a sister company for Forestcol Fertilizer Limited is constructing the country’s biggest glass manufacturing plant along the Great North Road in Kapiri Mposhi.

The Chinese company which has also invested heavily in mining has so far employed more than 400 people at the project which started in May and is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Speaking when he toured the site on Wednesday morning, Mr Kabwe said the project should also remind those attending the 2018 Central Province Investment Forum and Expo that the region has great potential for investment.

“You can’t have this kind of investment if people don’t believe in your policies as government; the people in Kapiri have been crying to revamp Kapiri Glass for so many years,” said Mr Kabwe.

“But the time to cry for Kapiri Glass is the issue of the past because we now have a new company, a new investor who will employ even more people when this plant is fully operational.”

Mr Kabwe who was accompanied by district commissioner Peter Mwiinde and council chairperson Obby Kabasa also urged potential investors to take advantage of the forthcoming Expo to explore investment opportunities in the region.

And Mr Kabasa said the coming of the glass factory would help the district to grow and expand its economy, adding that the district was rich in many natural resources including China Cray was used to manufacture Macopolo tails.

Foresticol Fertiliser assistant general manager Mark Wang said the company had decided to set up various businesses in Zambia after realizing that the country had best environment for investment.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe, Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Peter Mwiinde and Council chairperson Obby Kabasa as well as Forestcol Fertiliser assistant general manager Mark Wang touring the construction site.