The opposition NDC is challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs to explain how Congolese politician Moise Katumbi has allegedly been issued with a Zambian Diplomatic passport.
NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge urged Government to urgently clarify this matter as it has the potential to compromise National peace and security.
“If indeed, it is true that Mr. Katumbi is the holder of passport number.. we want to know how he got the said documentation. As a party, we shall not gloss over this matter until those who issued the said passport are brought to book,” Mr Musenge said.
“As a party, we have nothing personal against Moise Katumbi as an individual. We as NDC have commented on this matter because it raises a lot of questions that require urgent answers.”
Mr Musenge charged that Zambia should not and shall never be used as a safe haven for foreigners.
“If Mr. Katumbi indeed holds a Zambian passport, we wonder how many other foreigners such as Chinese have Zambian passports. If Mr. Katumbi has a Zambian passport, we demand for a clean up at the passport office.”
The NDC Secretary General further demanded that all officers who are behind Mr. Katumbi’s passport be arrested and prosecuted.
“If Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has a hand in the issuance of this passport, we demand that he be fired by the appointing authority. The NDC demands that the authenticity of this matter be clarified by the Ministry of Home Affairs immediately,” he said.
“We further demand for a clarification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on how Mr. Katumbi was issued a Green National Registration Card NRC. The NDC is also appealing to the Congolese Government to clarify on the issue of dual citizenship in the DRC.”
He said the NDC further wants the Congolese Government to assist Zambia with information if they are aware that Mr. Katumbi actually holds Zambian citizenship.
The NDC noted that Mr. Katumbi rose to prominence in the 1990s under the Fredrick Chiluba regime under the name Moses Katumbi and that he was Dr. Chiluba relation.
He went further and claimed he was a relation to one of the royal highnesses in luapula province.
After Dr. Fredrick Chiluba was arrested for corruption, Moses Katumbi unceremoniously left Zambia.
He later appeared in the Congo as Moise katumbi and became Governor for Katanga province.
“As a country, we may differ politically, but, we should not allow foreigners hijack and take over our country. We have only one Zambia and we as citizens should safeguard this country from any foreign emissaries and aggressors,” Mr Musenge said.
You are asking a crook to come clean. Since when has a crook come clean?
I dont know why they continue asking a crook to fire a fellow crook….Lazy Lungu can never fire anyone in his govt for anything but aspiring for his seat!!
The constitution of Zambia provides for dual citizenship. So, a Zambian with family roots in Zambia can get Zambian citizenship and also get a Zambian passport. So, it is not unusual for Katumbi to do so, considering that he has had businesses in Zambia for over 30 years; he has houses dotted all over Copperbelt and Lusaka. So getting a passport for him ordinarily is not supposed to be a big deal.
The question is on a diplomatic passport. Why should he posses a Zambia diplomatic passport? Is it because of business? Is it because he is leader of an opposition party in DRC? Is it because he is related to Mwata Kazembe and Chtimukulu, or what? Perhaps these are the questions NDC should be asking.
NDC may wish to know that there are so many Zambians out there who live in South Africa, UK, USA and all over the world who hold both Zambian and other nationality passports. And the same is the case with other nationalities, including refugees who legally hold Zambian passports. Actually, the policy of AU is one passport for all in Africa. Zambia is a signitory to this AU policy. Really, there is no need for noise.
On this one – awe – I will just listen in to comments. Mau-less kabili!
Katumbi is a Zambian born from a Zambian woman and a nephew to chitimukulu. He owns businesses in Zambia and lived most of his life there. And whats wrong for Australia to grant me citizenship if i was born in Zambia. If he qualifies to get a passport whats wrong with that. And you call yourselves oppisitions yaak.
Can Australia also grant you a Diplomatic Passport even if you invested 100million dollars?
Katumbi is a Congolese. Just recently, he was the Katanga governor. If the Australian government has granted you citizenship, you followed their laid out laws. You had to wait for a while just like foreigners who gain US citizenship.
You have a boy like Steven Kampyongo as Home Affairs Minister who was a mere Katondo Street Currency Dealer and you are surprised that Chinese are buying passports like fish at the market!!
Whether true or false Government cannot be reacting to what the Watchdog writes all the time, if you believe this is credible let someone petition the Minister on the issue “If Mr. Katumbi indeed holds a Zambian passport, we wonder how many other foreigners such as Chinese have Zambian passports” a foreigner can be issued a passport under exceptional circumstance for security purpose. What is important is to ensure there is highlevel clearance on the matter. “After Dr. Fredrick Chiluba was arrested for corruption, Moses Katumbi unceremoniously left Zambia” – and then what followed, he never came back?? “The NDC is also appealing to the Congolese Government to clarify on the issue of dual citizenship in the DRC”.- Why are worried about DRC laws??
We do have to worry about DRC laws because in most countries one would have to denounce one citizenship if dual citizenship/nationality is not allowed. For instance if I am Zambian and I apply for British Citizenship, once I am granted British Citizenship, if Zambia did not allow dual citizenship/nationality, I would at that point have to denounce my Zambian citizenship. So in this case it may be a valid point. Also it is important for the Government to react to issues raised by concerned citizens. That is the reason that there are there, more so, if its a false allegation. It allows for transparency and accountability.
On this one , we need clear explanation, We may have ignored a lot of issues based on hearsay, but this passport copy in the picture should not vanish un explained. Our home affairs has a lot of questionable dealings, but no body seems to care. NDC ,we are together with you on this one waiting for answers. What a country without self esteem!! a nation of crooks.
THIS IS VERY SERIOUS, DRC HAS DECLARED MOISE KATUMBI AS AN ENEMY OF THAT COUNTRY FOR CRIMES ALLEGEDLY COMMITTED WHILST HE SERVED AS A CITIZEN OF DRC AND AN ELECTED GOVERNOR FOR THE KATANGA PROVINCE THEN. WE NOW ISSUE DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT FOLLOWING TO THE PREREQUISITE GREEN NRC TO THAT FELLOW?
NOW THAT DRC IN THEIR RIGHTS AND WISDOM ARE DEMAND FOR THE EXTRADITION AND PROSECUTION OF THE HOLDER OF THE PURPORTED ZAMBIAN DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT; WHAT WILL JOE MALANJI, STEVEN KAMPYONGO AND INDEED PRESIDENT EC LUNGU DO????????????????
WE ARE SURELY COURTING TROUBLE FROM THESE GUYS, THEY HAVE LIVED A WAR-INFESTED LIFE SINCE THE SIXTIES AND ARE STILL FIGHTING – DAY AND NIGHT!!!!!!!!! ARE WE READY FOR THIS???????????
WE NEED ANSWERS AS A MATTER OF EXTREME URGENCY BEFORE ALL THIS PEACE WE SING…