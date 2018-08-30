The opposition NDC is challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs to explain how Congolese politician Moise Katumbi has allegedly been issued with a Zambian Diplomatic passport.

NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge urged Government to urgently clarify this matter as it has the potential to compromise National peace and security.

“If indeed, it is true that Mr. Katumbi is the holder of passport number.. we want to know how he got the said documentation. As a party, we shall not gloss over this matter until those who issued the said passport are brought to book,” Mr Musenge said.

“As a party, we have nothing personal against Moise Katumbi as an individual. We as NDC have commented on this matter because it raises a lot of questions that require urgent answers.”

Mr Musenge charged that Zambia should not and shall never be used as a safe haven for foreigners.

“If Mr. Katumbi indeed holds a Zambian passport, we wonder how many other foreigners such as Chinese have Zambian passports. If Mr. Katumbi has a Zambian passport, we demand for a clean up at the passport office.”

The NDC Secretary General further demanded that all officers who are behind Mr. Katumbi’s passport be arrested and prosecuted.

“If Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has a hand in the issuance of this passport, we demand that he be fired by the appointing authority. The NDC demands that the authenticity of this matter be clarified by the Ministry of Home Affairs immediately,” he said.

“We further demand for a clarification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on how Mr. Katumbi was issued a Green National Registration Card NRC. The NDC is also appealing to the Congolese Government to clarify on the issue of dual citizenship in the DRC.”

He said the NDC further wants the Congolese Government to assist Zambia with information if they are aware that Mr. Katumbi actually holds Zambian citizenship.

The NDC noted that Mr. Katumbi rose to prominence in the 1990s under the Fredrick Chiluba regime under the name Moses Katumbi and that he was Dr. Chiluba relation.

He went further and claimed he was a relation to one of the royal highnesses in luapula province.

After Dr. Fredrick Chiluba was arrested for corruption, Moses Katumbi unceremoniously left Zambia.

He later appeared in the Congo as Moise katumbi and became Governor for Katanga province.

“As a country, we may differ politically, but, we should not allow foreigners hijack and take over our country. We have only one Zambia and we as citizens should safeguard this country from any foreign emissaries and aggressors,” Mr Musenge said.