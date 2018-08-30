Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo says Zambia cannot shy away from the global technological advancements.

Professor Luo says government is taking practical measures to ensure technology is at the core of national development.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka, when opening the 2018 International Multi-Disciplinary Conference, which is being hosted by Zambia.

This was in a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of Higher Education Director in the Department of Science and Technology, Jane Chinkusu.

The conference is under the theme Pursuing Innovation Frontiers FOR Contemporary Global Knowledge Citizenship.

Professor Luo also disclosed that her ministry is revising the 1996 National Policy on science and technology.

The conference has attracted more than 5-hundred delegates from within Zambia, and more than 20 countries, which include, China, USA, UK and other African countries, as well as international universities.