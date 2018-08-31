The Lusaka High Court has ordered UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and the State to inform the court whenever they will be ready to proceed with a case in which the UPND leader has gone to court regarding his dismissed Presidential election petition.

In this matter, Mr. Hichilema has gone to the High Court claiming that his right to be heard was violated when the constitutional court threw away his petition.

Last time, the matter was adjourned at the instance of the petitioner’s lawyers.

But the High Court has ordered that the court should be moved by Lawyers representing both parties so that new dates for the status conference, which will give directions on how the matter proceeds can be set.

High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo issued the order upon receipt of the consent order to adjourn the matter.

Judge Chitabo said he cannot set a date in the absence of the parties representing Mr. Hichilema and the respondent who in this case is the Attorney General.

He said he is doing this because he was not availed with the grounds of adjournment by the two parties when they made an agreement.

The case went back to the High court after the Supreme court threw out Mr. Hichilema’s appeal in which he wanted Justice Chitabo to recuse himself from handling the matter for alleged bias.

The Supreme court dismissed the appeal on grounds that Mr. Hichilema and his Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba had used a wrong mode of appeal as they appealed straight to the Supreme Court instead of starting with the Court of appeal.