Throwback : Africa Unite Music Festival in pictures

1.

Zambia’s James Sakala in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018.

2.

Zimbabwe legendary musician Oliver Mtukuzi captured in performance during the Africa Music Festival in Lusaka on June 20, 2018

3.

Patrons dance to music

4.

One of the music lovers livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018

5.

Shisha smoking is popular among Zambian youths, though others want it banned. Here, an unidentified man puffs out smoke from a Shisha joint during the Africa Unite Concert in Lusaka recently

6.

Some music fans livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018

7.

Fans following musical performances duing the Africa Unite Music Festival, which was heldin Lusaka on June 2, 2018

8.

9.

A reveller ululates during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

10.

A group of revellers captured during the Africa Unite Concert, which was held in Lusaka on June 2, 2018.

11.

A patron maintains a grip on a beer mug on during the Africa Unite Music Festival on June 2, 2018

12.

13.

An unidentified reveller cheers Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukuzi during the Africa Unite Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

14.

Part of the stage arranged by Sound Wave Zambia at the Africa Music Festival in Lusaka on June, 2018

15.

Part of the audience captured while watching musical performances during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018.

16.

A group of revellers captured during the Africa Unite Concert, which was held in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

17.

An unidentified member of the security team keeps vigil during the Africa Music Festival in Lusaka on June, 2018

18.

Patrons captured while watching musical performances during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

19.

James Sakala and his band in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

20.

A patron music lovers livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018

21.

Patrons captured while watching musical performances during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018.

22.

Part of the audience in dance during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2018.

23.

Fans following musical performances duing the Africa Unite Music Festival, which was heldin Lusaka on June 2, 2018.

24.

James Sakala and his band in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018.

25.

Zambia’s James Sakala and Zimbabweanlegend Oliver Mtukuzi in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

26.

Zimbabwe music legend Oliver Mtukudi comes to the stage amid cheers from fans during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018

27.

A patron music lovers livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018.

