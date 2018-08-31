LifestylePhoto Gallery Throwback : Africa Unite Music Festival in pictures August 31, 2018 0 3 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. Zambia’s James Sakala in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018. 2. Zimbabwe legendary musician Oliver Mtukuzi captured in performance during the Africa Music Festival in Lusaka on June 20, 2018 3. Patrons dance to music 4. One of the music lovers livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018 5. Shisha smoking is popular among Zambian youths, though others want it banned. Here, an unidentified man puffs out smoke from a Shisha joint during the Africa Unite Concert in Lusaka recently 6. Some music fans livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018 7. Fans following musical performances duing the Africa Unite Music Festival, which was heldin Lusaka on June 2, 2018 8. Shisha smoking has become very popular in Zambia, though others want it banned. Here, an unidentified man puffs out smoke from a Shisha joint during the Africa Unite Concert in Lusaka recently 9. A reveller ululates during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 10. A group of revellers captured during the Africa Unite Concert, which was held in Lusaka on June 2, 2018. 11. A patron maintains a grip on a beer mug on during the Africa Unite Music Festival on June 2, 2018 12. Shisha smoking is very popular in Zambia, though others want it banned. Here, an unidentified man puffs out smoke from a Shisha joint during the Africa Unite Concert in Lusaka recently 13. An unidentified reveller cheers Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukuzi during the Africa Unite Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 14. Part of the stage arranged by Sound Wave Zambia at the Africa Music Festival in Lusaka on June, 2018 15. Part of the audience captured while watching musical performances during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018. 16. A group of revellers captured during the Africa Unite Concert, which was held in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 17. An unidentified member of the security team keeps vigil during the Africa Music Festival in Lusaka on June, 2018 18. Patrons captured while watching musical performances during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 19. James Sakala and his band in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 20. A patron music lovers livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018 21. Patrons captured while watching musical performances during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018. 22. Part of the audience in dance during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2018. 23. Fans following musical performances duing the Africa Unite Music Festival, which was heldin Lusaka on June 2, 2018. 24. James Sakala and his band in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018. 25. Zambia’s James Sakala and Zimbabweanlegend Oliver Mtukuzi in action during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 26. Zimbabwe music legend Oliver Mtukudi comes to the stage amid cheers from fans during the Africa Unite Music Festival in Lusaka on June 2, 2018 27. A patron music lovers livestreaming the Africa Unite Music Festival which was held on June 2, 2018. Related Posts:Africa Unite To Be The Biggest Music Festival To Hit ZambiaAfrica unite music festival a successEleFest 2016 : Zambia’s wildest music and arts festivalUB40 to headline Stanbic Music festivalBoyz II Men to headline 2017 Stanbic Music Festival Loading...