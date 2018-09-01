Ten prospective investors have expressed interest to startup businesses in Northern Province ahead of the forth-coming investment exposition slated for November.

Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile said the potential investors both local and foreign have shown willingness to invest in the Tourism, Agriculture and Energy sectors within the province.

Mr Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso area Member of Parliament, disclosed that two of the investors have expressed interest in the Kasaba Bay Development project, six on Lumangwe power generation venture and two in agriculture.

This is according to statement issued to ZANIS in Kasama yesterday.

The Provincial Minister added that his office is making frantic efforts to woo more investors to the region in order realize maximum benefits from the upcoming investment expo.

He disclosed that the provincial administration through the Ministry of Commerce and Zambia Development Agency has packaged investment profiles in key economic growth sectors for the province.

And Mr Mundubile has directed all councils in the province to give a face-lift to their respective districts in readiness for the hosting of the expo and centenary commemorations since the end of the First World War.

He said local authorities have also been instructed to work with the business community to ensure that private and public buildings are painted and well maintained.

The Northern Province Expo will be held from 20th to 24 November, 2018 under the theme: “unlocking investment opportunities 100 years after the end of the First World War” while the centenary commemorations will take place on 25th November, 2018 in Mbala.