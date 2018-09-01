Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) other president Felix Mutati on Friday On Nevers Mumba, Mutati said he will not waste his time in courts with the other MMD president Nevers Mumba because the party will not be fixed in court.

Speaking on Friday when opened a two day Luapula provincial conference with a call for “Democracy to thrive in the party and the nation at large, Mr Mutati said that to be president of MMD, you need to go for elections and not the court, adding that it was as simple as that.

“Us as MMD for you to be party President, you need to go for elections, simple and period. In 2012 I stood with him and others but I lost. I did not go to courts, no because that is how democracy is. If you lose you leave for your friends, clap for him (Nevers Mumba) he is our own also. You the people of Chiengi, you are our people.

“There is nothing to worry us here. I have told the National Secretary to deal with the Court issues, have you seen me at court, no, my court is you the people who elected me. We don’t have time we have elections (in 2021). So all these issues of court are in the hands of the National Secretary,” he said.

Mutati further said that MMD was not formed for individuals but for all Zambians and that the party does not impose leaders but elects its leaders by holding periodical elections for the leadership in all structures of the party including the presidency.

The MMD President who is accompanied in Luapula by his two vice Presidents, Mutolo Phiri Vice President political and his counterparty from administration Anne Chungu, National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda and Chairperson for Elections Gaston Sichilima among others said it was important that MMD reorganises itself because they are the people who brought democracy in the country and that small political parties can’t continue to pluck from the MMD and boast of being popular.

He said the founding fathers of the former ruling party formed it so that it can be a vehicle for development and that it should reorganise so that democracy continues to thrive in the country.

“The MMD was founded to give oxygen to democracy for national development. Let us not betray the confidence that our founding leaders gave to us. After the convention in Kabwe we agreed to go for an alliance with the Patriotic Front for the purpose of the people of Zambia on which this party MMD was founded,” he said.

On the alliance with the PF Mutati called on members to concentrate on fixing their party.

“In any marriage every thing is not smooth. We have issues with our alliance PF but these are bedroom issues. For us, ours is to grow our party MMD and they (PF) will give us respect,” he said.

Mutati also told members that NEC picked Luapula province to be the first to have provincial conference because it has a special place in the hearts of MMD members.

He said NEC needed to honour the memory of the first Party President by ensuring that it reorganises Luapula province first and that other provincial conferences would follow soon after Luapula.

Earlier the party members held a minute silent in honouring their departed Presidents Frederick Chiluba and Levy Mwanawasa.

The former ruling party MMD had earlier put its national tours on hold, with the intention to hold the Luapula provincial conference.

With the large masses that went clad in MMD regalia to witness the conference, its yet to be seen what is the mother of democracy has in store for the Zambian people.