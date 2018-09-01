Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti is confident of ending his two match winless spell against Chipolopolo.

Namibia and Zambia clash on September 8 on match day two of the 2019 AFCON Group K qualifiers in Windhoek.

This will be third time this year after drawing 1-1 in their final Group B match at 2018 CHAN in Casablanca, Morocco on January 22.

Chipolopolo later beat the Brave Warriors 4-3 on post-match penalties following a scoreless draw in the 2018 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals June 2 in Polokwane, South Africa.

But Namibia trace their last win over Zambia to June, 2016 in the COSAFA Cup Plate final in Windhoek.

“We’re playing at home. People haven’t seen the team play for some time, and I think the energy at the Sam Nujoma Stadium will filter down to the pitch. I expect that Namibia will play much better than we did at Cosafa, and much better than we did at Chan in Morocco,” Mannetti said.

Namibia and Zambia are both seeking their first points in Group K following similar 1-0 opening day defeats away to Guinea Bissau and at home against Mozambique respectively in June, 2017.