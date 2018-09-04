Government has said that it will go ahead with the publication of the Constitution Amendment Bill should the national dialogue process continue to delay.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda said that government is concerned by how long it is taking to hold the national dialogue.

Speaking when he held a meeting on human rights with British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane Dyet and the European Union (EU) delegation at his office, Mr. Lubinda said government will in this case give the process only a few weeks.

And Mr. Lubinda said that it was surprising that no other political party other than the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has made submissions towards the review of the Public Order Act.

He has wondered why an issue that seems to be affecting political parties in the Country has not received attention from those it affects.

Meanwhile British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane Dyet said that the UK shared the same concerns the Zambian government has over the delays in holding the national dialogue.

Mr. Dyet said that the British Embassy was also surprised that the process that was started by the Commonwealth last year has not yielded any positive results to date.

He has also noted the need for Zambia to consider making electoral reforms in view of how the Country’s 2016 general elections proved to be antagonistic.