UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has warned Councillors defecting to the ruling PF that “not all that glitters is gold.”

A number of UPND Councillors have dumped their party and joined the PF causing by elections in the process.

Mr Hichilema was speaking in Kasempa last evening when he arrived in the area to drum up support for the UPND local government by-election candidate Chipaila Matolokoshi, on Thursday this week.

He urged party officials to remain loyal to the party ideals and to the people of Zambia.

Mr Hichilema addressed the Councillors to also realise that the bribes from those failing the Nation will not last long.

“Not all that glitters is gold and so is corruption and this we told our elected leaders,” he said.

“We also used the opportunity to indicate that instead of waiting for any elected leader from our party or indeed party official to resign after receiving bribes, we will be taking action by asking those not ready to serve the people and faint hearted to go in peace and join the other team.”

“We also extended this to our party officials that no amount of bribes they receive will improve their lives and most importantly food for all,” he added.

“Like we have always stated; it’s darker before dawn and it’s now time for People power! Our power! Let’s exercise it by voting UPND at any level of election.”