Police in North Western Province on Tuesday cancelled a UPND rally in Kasempa district after opposition cadres forced their way into Chief Kasempa’s palace grounds and beat up people there.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the UPND campaign team which assembled at Nkenyauna for a campaign rally went to the Chief’s palace to pay a courtesy call.

They however got upset when they discovered that Kasempa District Commissioner Goodson Sansakuwa was meeting the traditional leader.

Ms Katongo says the UPND cadres used force to enter the palace grounds and beat up whoever they suspected of belonging to the PF.

She says Police will not give the UPND a permit to hold a rally for the Kasempa local government by election set for Thursday because the party has violated the conditions under which the permit was granted.

Ms Katongo says police are looking for the perpetrators of the acts of violence and medical reports have been issued to the injured people.

And Ms Katongo says police in Western Province have arrested UPND District Chairperson Nyambe Matakala and two other UPND officials and charged them with two counts each of assault and malicious damage to property.

She has told ZNBC News this evening that Mr. Nyambe in the company of John Chinga and Aaron Muyambango attacked a PF meeting that was campaigning for the Limulunga local government by election on Saturday and assaulted people and damaged property.

The trio is remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.