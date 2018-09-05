The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged to construct a prefabricated health post in Kanyama constituency ward 11 located in John Laing Township at a cost of US$60,000.

USAID Discover Regional Director, Simulyamana Choonga has indicated that the construction works for the project will commence in the next two months and are expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Dr. Choonga has stated that the health post will provide among other services, the Out Patient Department (OPD), Voluntary Testing and Counseling for HIV and AIDS as well as provide antenatal services.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has praised the USAID for its efforts in supplementing government’s efforts of providing quality health care to its citizens.

Mrs. Phiri, who is also Minister of Gender, stated that government has been providing an enabling environment for its cooperating partners to invest in various sectors that promote development.

She noted that government prioritises the health of its citizenry and will ensure that health facilities and services are brought as closer to communities as possible.

The Minister explained that the people in Kanyama have for a long time been depending on the Kanyama Level one hospital which is congested due to the vast catchment areas.

Mrs. Phiri said she will continue engaging cooperating partners to ensure that more clinics and hospitals are constructed in her constituency so as to reduce distances people walk to get to health facilities.

She further noted that construction of more health posts will further reduce maternal and child mortality in the area.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Media Liason Officer at the Ministry of Gender, Mwape Mwenya.