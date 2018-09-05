Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba paid a visit to StarTimes Group headquarters in Beijing this week, during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Hon. Mushimba was accompanied on Tuesday by Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela, Minister of Presidential Affairs Freedom Sikazwe, and Minister of Mines and Minerals Richard Musukua.

The Zambian delegation had a meeting with the President of StarTimes Group, Pang Xinxing, where Hon. Mushimba commended StarTimes for their role in the “10,000 African Villages” satellite TV project, as well as digital TV migration.

Mr. Pang thanked the ministers for their visit and noted that StarTimes looks forward to further cooperation with Zambian government in the future.Vice President of StarTimes Group, Guo Ziqi then led the Zambian delegation on a tour of StarTimes headquarters.

On October 1 2017, the Zambian government officially began digital television migration, with the switch off of analogue signals. The aim of the move is to totally upgrade the Zambian TV industry, and bridge the ‘digital divide’ between rural and urban communities.

TopStar – a joint venture company created between ZNBC and StarTimes – has been authorized by the government to oversee digital migration in the country.

The “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” project is a China-Africa Cooperation program, which was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on December 4th, 2015 when he was present at the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The project aims to enable African families in rural areas to have access to digital signal with high-quality images and TV programs that are educational as well as entertaining.