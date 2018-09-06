Government has refuted reports that it is in talks with a Chinese firm to surrender state run power utility ZESCO.

In its latest edition, respected London based Africa Confidential reports that Zambia has started talks with a Chinese firm to take over the running of ZESCO in a similar manner Chinese firm Star Times has taken over ZNBC.

But Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said there are no intentions of disposing off ZESCO.

In an interview in Lusaka, Mr Nkhuwa said ZESCO is a strategic institution that cannot be given away “just like that.”

He said any decision regarding the running of ZESCO would have to be made by Cabinet adding that so far there has not been any Cabinet decision on the matter.

Mr Nkhuwa said the reports in Africa Confidential should therefore be dismissed as false.

“There is no such decision by Cabinet. As you know ZESCO is such a huge company and anything to do with it will have to be decided by Cabinet and I can confirm to you that there has not been anything decided on the future of ZESCO,” Mr Nkhuwa said.