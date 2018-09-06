Government has refuted reports that it is in talks with a Chinese firm to surrender state run power utility ZESCO.
In its latest edition, respected London based Africa Confidential reports that Zambia has started talks with a Chinese firm to take over the running of ZESCO in a similar manner Chinese firm Star Times has taken over ZNBC.
But Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said there are no intentions of disposing off ZESCO.
In an interview in Lusaka, Mr Nkhuwa said ZESCO is a strategic institution that cannot be given away “just like that.”
He said any decision regarding the running of ZESCO would have to be made by Cabinet adding that so far there has not been any Cabinet decision on the matter.
Mr Nkhuwa said the reports in Africa Confidential should therefore be dismissed as false.
“There is no such decision by Cabinet. As you know ZESCO is such a huge company and anything to do with it will have to be decided by Cabinet and I can confirm to you that there has not been anything decided on the future of ZESCO,” Mr Nkhuwa said.
Its not about selling for a price but the failure to pay back the debt you are busy accumulating, PF always taking us for kids
Thank you
Just sell the damn thing
Whites and Chinese ARE genetically smarter than all of us,
they will definitely run it better.
My fiance Nick thinks outside the box and these traits will come to Zesco albeit through he Chinese.
On behalf of all Zambians and most on here , we urge the Government to sell Zesco
Thanks
BB2014,2016
That is exactly what the PF government was telling us about ZNBC, but look where we are now, the Chinese are running ZNBC and getting all the TV Levy that we pay.
After ZNBC, It will definitely be ZESCO and then Lusaka international airport. And now the Chinese are eying Mulungushi Conference centre.
Watch this space, all this will happen before 2021.
I believe Africa confidential more. Please provide a document that will legally stop anyone including the president from selling any strategic and national assets with severe consequences as losing their title automatically and jail sentence if they sell national and strategic assets. Let it be published to the public and signed by the chief justice then we will believe you otherwise PF and Lungu cannot be trusted.
Nothing that comes out of Jonathan, & his Corrupt cabal is ever true.
A year from now the truth will emerge, & it will be so ugly, as Jona & his P.F Kaponyas would have shared the cash from selling Zesco.
Anyone remember Jona fraudulently signing a bogus deal so he could milk Zesco for Campaign funds??
This reminds me of ZNBC, NRDC, Toll gates and Jacaranda School, but anyways what do i know? Where is JK
The debt we are getting from China is a trap and not aid for development is what Africa confidential is saying and they are right in every way. Lungu is only concerned about been re-elected rather than the consequences of allowing the country to default on these debts and lose national and strategic assets. Can governement provide proof that no national assets have been used as security? Bottom line is this government has never been honest and cannot be trusted. We need someone like Levy or KK as president during these times to make the right decisions in national interest. We have to start doing things our own and not depending on China or become a Chinese province.
You are right! You are not selling because you no longer have the Sovereignty over ZESCO! Can someone explain why the big companies have been made to pay ZESCO moneys into Bank of China! We are not $tup!d !di0ts to be taken for a ride by a Government of thieve$, for thieve$ and by thieve$ which is too economical with the truth! Our National Assets have been Auctioned to the Lenders due to reckless borrowing!
Its standard for these tins the refuse later you hear they have sold…ZNBC, NRDC…this minister is too junior anyway so long as drunkard Maggie is in China anything goes.
It starts with a denial and then deafening silence as soon as things start coming into effect. How is it that politicians cannot figure out that we are in the 21st Century where 18th Century political maneuvers do not count any more?!?? Come-on!!!!!
His answer sounds like political rhetoric to me.Instead of a verment denial,he goes into decisions by cabinet.One year from now we’ll have no Zesco.We’re not kids.
We as a people must know by now that to have something get going, it needs serious planning and hard work. It’s high time each individual in Zambia took life personally serious(economically)… How long are we going to lie to our shameless selves.
We are lazy but we still want good things to come our way.
God did not design life like that . Selling Zesco or not,or anyother company or keeping it won’t change anything. What will change something is having a business mind set in our decision making. The Profitability of our Decisions.
At the Chinese summit , when Xi announced the availability of $60 billion for Africa…..a shout of
” shaingilla again ”
Was heard from lungus delegation…..
We all know that people like Nkhuwa have no say in decision making. There is no such thing as CABINET at the moment. Decisions are made by people like Findlay etc…….. Ba Nkhuwa you may be just in the dark as any common Zambian.
LT its high time you became more active in weeding out trolls from your site…you know them but you continue to tolerate them!!
BUT IT COULD ALSO BE PRUDENT TO DISCUSS HOW TO MAKE OUR COMPANIES VIABLE. MAYBE WE SHOULD JUST SALE ZESCO TO CHINESE OR WHOSOEVER HAS MONEY AND CAPACITY. THE WAY HH SOLD THE MINES.