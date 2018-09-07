The Zambia Police Service has urged calls boys in the Central Business Districts (CBDs) around the country against stripping innocent ladies and women for what has been termed as ‘indecent dressing’

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson, Mwata Katongo said call boys are not supposed to undress girls and women

Ms. Katongo noted that the vice of call boys undressing girls and women in public places is not only harassment but also inhuman.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, the Police Spokeswoman said there is no dress code in Zambia.

“No-person is allowed to treat another person inhumane manner by undressing a girl or woman. That’s harassment! Therefore, call boys immediately must stop this nonsense,” Ms. Katongo vividly said.

She wondered why no-one undresses boys or men who opt to wear trousers below their thighs.

Ms. Katongo has further appealed to the victims to report the perpetrators usually call boys to the police.

She further appealed to members of the public to assist by arresting the culprits and surrender them to the police or other law enforcement agencies.

The Police public relation officer said call boys should be counseled on their ‘bad behavior’ as opposed to taking the law into their own hands.

Sadly and in most instances in the country, a number of girls and women have been stripped naked by a horde of youths who accuse them of impolite dressing.