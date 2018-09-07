Chienge Council Chairperson Mpundu Mwape has expressed worry at the stalling of works on Kaputa-Lunchinda road in Luapula Province.

Mr. Mwape said the stalling of the road construction has greatly affected businesses for the local people as the road has now become impassable for almost a year now.

The Council Chairperson said this in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today.

He explained that the road is under the 8000 link Zambia road project and connects Chienge district to the Democratic Republic of Congo through Mpweto district in Katanga Province.

Mr. Mwape revealed that China Henan was awarded the contract to construct the road of which mobilization was conducted but no progress has been recorded.

He said the contractor has been on site for about three years but has not commenced works.

Mr. Mpundu has since appealed to the Road Development Agency (RDA), to ensure that the contractor commences work on the construction of the road in order for the road to be completed in good time.

He explained that the road is of great importance to the area as it services a huge number of people.