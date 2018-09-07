Chipolopolo Sven Vandenbroek has declared that they are determined leave Windhoek this weekend with the three points.

Chipolopolo and Namibia clash in Windhoek on September 8 on match day two of the 2019 AFCON Group K qualifiers.

Both Zambia and Namibia have zero points following similar 1-0 home and away defeats in June , 2017 to Mozambique and Guinea Bissau respectively.

The match will also mark Vandenbroek’s debut game following his appointment in July.

“I don’t think there is anyone in this room who likes to lose, so everyone likes to win,” Vandenbroek said when the team paid a courtesy call on the Zambia High Commissioner to Namibia Stella Libongani on Friday.

“We are all in a good mood and so you can erase your worries.

“The second thing is even when we have to win, we also have to be reflective, in that we have to organize everything in the best way. It is a two way thing.

“But tomorrow we will play for a win and will do our best to come back with the three points.”

Saturday’s game will be the third meeting in 2018 between the sides after initially drawing 1-1 in January at 2018 CHAN in Morocco in a final Group B match.

Zambia later beat Namibia 4-3 on post-match penalties in the 2018 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals s on June 2 in Polokwane, South Africa.

Meanwhile, the match will also mark the return of midfielder and ex-Chipolopolo captain Rainford Kalaba after a 15 month exile after former coach Wedson Nyirenda banished him from the team.

Also back is Kalaba’s TP Mazembe club mate and midfielder Nathan Sinkala who returns for the first time since the 1-1 away draw against Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier in Limbe in November,2016.