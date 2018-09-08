

Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that there will be no load shedding in the country through-out 2018.

Mr. Nkhuwa said the current water levels at all power generating plants are full and sufficient enough to provide consistent electricity supply throughout the year.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Nkhuwa said the country has got excess 700 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation.

The Minister disclosed that Zambia has got 2,900 MW of electricity and the country uses 2,200 MW at the peak.

“We’ve 2,900 MW of electricity and the country uses 2,200MW at its peak. The dams are full and therefore, Zambia has got excess of 700 MW power to cushion electricity generation,” he said.

The Minister said the power utility firm Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation, (ZESCO) is a strategically positioned to fulfill its mandate.

Mr. Nkhuwa stressed that his Ministry and ZESCO is working with the Zambezi River Authority to ensure that the Kariba dam has enough water to optimize power generation in the country.

Recently, Zambezi River Authority Director of Water Resources and Environmental Management, Christopher Chisense disclosed that the operations of the Authority are solely dependent on the weather and climate data update from the meteorological department.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkhuwa has categorically denied assertions that Mufulira on the Copperbelt province is experiencing load shedding.

“There must be just a mere fault and not load shedding in the town of Mufulira,” Mr. Nkhuwa said.

And Mr. Nkhuwa said Zambia is committed to dismantling the US$53 million owed to Mozambique.