Government has revised upwards the minimum wages for workers not represented by trade unions.

Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko, announced at a press briefing that the minimum wages have been revised following a tripartite consultative meeting held on May 18 2018.

Mrs. Simukoko explained that during the consultative meeting, it was agreed for the introduction of new Statutory Instrument on minimum wages.Mrs. Simukoko says the new minimum wages are meant to achieve government’s agenda of addressing challenges affecting un-unionised workers.

Mrs. Simukoko says the new minimum wages are to be effected on 10th September 2018.

She said the revision implies that wages for various categories have been revised upwards with domestic workers’ wages increased from K522.4 to K993.60 with transport allowance inclusive.

Shop workers’ revised minimum wage is pegged at K1, 698/60 with transport, lunch and housing allowances inclusive and that the wages will increase according to the grades of employees while the minimum wage of the highest grade in this category will be getting K3, 558.9.

In the general workers’ category which includes receptionist and guards among others, the minimum wage for category one workers is K1698.60 while the highest category is at K3, 151.61.

Mrs. Simukoko has since urged employers to ensure they abide by the new law.