Government has revised the minimum wage for domestic, shop and general workers in the country upwards with effect from September 10, 2018.
The minimum wage and conditions of employment act 276 of the laws of Zambia have been revised following issuance of statutory instruments no 69 of 2018 covering domestic workers, statutory no 70 of 2018 covering shop workers and statutory no.71 of 2018 provides for general application of all protected workers.
ZANIS reports that Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko said the new wage structure was arrived at on May 18 2018, following extensive consultations and consensus with stakeholders.
Mrs. Simukoko announced that domestic workers will now receive a gross salary of K993.60 from K522.40 while minimum wage for grade 1 shop workers and general workers has risen from K1, 132 to K1, 698.60.
She said the revision of the minimum wage is long overdue as the last revision was done in 2012.
Mrs. Simukoko has sternly warned employers that they will face the wrath of the law if they refuse to pay the new structure of remuneration.
She commended employers already paying well above the minimum wage and urged them not to reduce employees’ wages to meet the minimum wage as it is against the law.
Mrs. Simukoko urged employees to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the Labour Laws as well as the minimum wage and conditions of service to avoid being exploited by employers.
She advised employers to abide by the provisions of the labour laws.
Mrs. Simukoko said under the revised minimum wage and conditions of service, government has provided a flexible system to enable an employer enter into an agreement with an employee to hire for a specified number of hours in the event that the employer is unable to pay the minimum wage.
The minister stated that the new statutory instruments are aimed at achieving government efforts of alleviating challenges faced by vulnerable workers to exploitation who are not represented by any trade union.
Mrs. Simukoko said government will ensure that the minimum wage is revised regularly and will soon come up with minimum wage for sectors starting with agriculture.
It’s easy to make pronouncements like this, but…..
does our economic environment permitting that? Where will those “teachers” for example who gets K3,900 basic with a food basket of over K5,000 gets a K994 for a maid? After all he has to pay the TCZ colossal sums of money as well. Moreover, the borehole tax is pending.
Madam You do realise that most domestic workers are employed by people who are also employees somewhere else…. Now ask yourself if at all there has been wage increments even of civil servants. You seem to want these people to start losing jobs already people are preferring Zimbabweans for being “cheaper”. Please don’t do things in isolation look at the whole situation. The increasing inflation isn’t helping too
I hope the civil servants will receive a salary increment so that they can raise the pay for their domestic workers
How much are the bosses to the domestic workers earning???you have a teacher earning 4000, employers a maid to get 950, they have to rent a house and buy food and pay school fees for their kids….and hospital bills which are inevitable with all this low living standards….but someone expects them to be by office in time…..how is that possible….coz in this case they will lay off their maid and they need to have their house cleaned and kids taken care of before going for work….People are getting more and more stressed with these uncoordinated decisions being made…..which shops can pay such amounts….maybe they should just come out and specify and given shops should be paying this much…we are cowards that’s why….it’s a matter of just mentioning them….the likes of shoprite…
150% INCREASE- PLEASE CAN ALL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES DEMAND THE SAME INCREASE ! IN AN ECONOMY THAT HAS NO MONEY IT HOW CAN ANYONE AFFORD THIS AMOUNT. I CAN SEE A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOSING JOBS !