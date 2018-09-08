Government has revised the minimum wage for domestic, shop and general workers in the country upwards with effect from September 10, 2018.

The minimum wage and conditions of employment act 276 of the laws of Zambia have been revised following issuance of statutory instruments no 69 of 2018 covering domestic workers, statutory no 70 of 2018 covering shop workers and statutory no.71 of 2018 provides for general application of all protected workers.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko said the new wage structure was arrived at on May 18 2018, following extensive consultations and consensus with stakeholders.

Mrs. Simukoko announced that domestic workers will now receive a gross salary of K993.60 from K522.40 while minimum wage for grade 1 shop workers and general workers has risen from K1, 132 to K1, 698.60.

She said the revision of the minimum wage is long overdue as the last revision was done in 2012.

Mrs. Simukoko has sternly warned employers that they will face the wrath of the law if they refuse to pay the new structure of remuneration.

She commended employers already paying well above the minimum wage and urged them not to reduce employees’ wages to meet the minimum wage as it is against the law.

Mrs. Simukoko urged employees to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the Labour Laws as well as the minimum wage and conditions of service to avoid being exploited by employers.

She advised employers to abide by the provisions of the labour laws.

Mrs. Simukoko said under the revised minimum wage and conditions of service, government has provided a flexible system to enable an employer enter into an agreement with an employee to hire for a specified number of hours in the event that the employer is unable to pay the minimum wage.

The minister stated that the new statutory instruments are aimed at achieving government efforts of alleviating challenges faced by vulnerable workers to exploitation who are not represented by any trade union.

Mrs. Simukoko said government will ensure that the minimum wage is revised regularly and will soon come up with minimum wage for sectors starting with agriculture.