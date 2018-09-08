Ex-Chipolopolo striker Linos Chalwe says the selection of the starting line-up and the positioning of players will be crucial as Zambia faces Namibia in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup qualifier in Windhoek.

Zambia are under new coach Belgian Sven Vandenbroek – who is taking charge of the team for the first time.

A 25-member squad of experienced and youngsters is available for selection ahead of the second Group K match.

“I strongly believe they can put up a positive show. It will all depend on the balance of the team that will be lined up on the day of the game,” Chalwe said.

The retired Green Buffaloes and Napsa Stars forward is upbeat Chipolopolo can overcome the Brave Warriors.

“At the end of the day Zambia should be victorious and that is what is going to matter. I am sure the boys want to start a new chapter in the Africa Cup qualifiers,” he said.

Chalwe advised Zambian players against underrating Namibia.

“Namibia is not a small team which you can just run over. You know we have lost a couple of games to them but this time around the boys would want to break that jinx against Namibia,” he said.

Chalwe added: “My message to the boys is not to be complacence and not to treat them Namibia with kid cloves. We must to take them head on and win.”

Zambia and Nambia lost their opening group matches to Mozambique and Guinea Bissau respectively last year.