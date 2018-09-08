Luapula Province Health Director Peter Bwalya has called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in the fight against malaria in the province.

Dr. Bwalya said the malaria scourge has become a big challenge in the province hence the need for a multi sectorial approach if it has to be won.

ZANIS reports that Luapula Provincial Health Director said this during an Indoor Residual Spraying orientation meeting for District Health Directors held at Teja Lodge.

Dr. Bwalya said there is need to engage traditional leaders in all the districts of the province as key stakeholders in the fight against malaria saying their influence in the communities is key.

He observed that Malaria has continued to be a number one problem in Luapula province causing many fatalities especially among pregnant women and children under the age of five.

The Provincial Health Director has since urged the District Health Directors to take a leading role in ensuring that quality spraying is achieved through close monitoring of the program.

Dr. Bwalya has also called on people in the province not to resist the Indoor Residual Spraying program.

He commended the media for playing a key role in ensuring continued dissemination of information as enshrined in the Ministry of Health Transformation agenda