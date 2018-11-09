Vice President Inonge Wina says xenophobic attacks on Chinese nationals is politically motivated.
Mrs. Wina says the intention of those inciting the attacks is to turn investors away from the country and discourage foreign direct investment.
The Vice President said that this is detrimental to the economic well-being of the country.
Mrs. Wina said foreign direct Investment is essential to any nation’s empowerment.
She pointed out that people who do not mean well for the country are behind the attempts to chase Chinese nationals away.
[ZNBC]
Loading...
It is very clear who is behind Xenophobia. (HH) and UPND
There’s a certain UPND bum cadre by the name of Gay Jay who calls our Chinese friends ‘Chinks’.
How would this grasshopper feel if we called his clansmen all sorts of names? Gay Jay grow up. You are Clayson Hamasaka hiding behind a keyboard
HH? No he isn’t the one behind this. HH loves Chinese people. He will work with them once elected into office.
Who may be behind this then? I wonder
A Chinese man shot a Zambian girl in Kitwe, there was some rioting and looting, the Chinese man was defended by THEM to the point of releasing a CCTV footage within the shortest possible time. What has happened to that girl and was Chinese man entitled to carry that gun legally. Its little things like that we sweep under the carpet that later on boil up. The most important thing is for Chinese to respect the the owners of the country.
Come on PF stop this nonsense of blaming HH for everything. It’s your poor policies that have aggravated people.
Stop hallucinating names of men you think is your father Mr Bonehead you will tire yourself down …I have had it with small brains like you!!
Xenophobia should not be tolerated under any circumstances especially given that Zambia has a reputation of peace and hospitality. That said, the Chinese are exacerbating this situation themselves with their RACIST and superior attitudes towards Zambian citizens which in itself is intolerable. Both sides are culpable and leaders on both teams should come up with an amicable solution to enhance Chinese business while respecting/protecting the human rights of indigenous Zambians.
It’s nothing political but everything to do with RESPECTING one another whether Chinese or Zambian!
You are right Solye. Our Chinese friends should stop wiping their pistols in public otherwise they will continue to accidentally discharge fire arms.
I am not affiliated to any political party because all politicians are wolves in sheep’s clothing. Out looking for their own interests. When you bring in foreign nationals to occupy even the most menial jobs, it does not matter what nationality they are. They could be martians for all Zambians care. They are taking food from our children’s mouths. All a Zambian wants is to be able to work, earn a decent living, pay his taxes and look after his family.
blind folded by the UPND leader to his gullible minions in believing Chinese have been buying Zambian owned assets, at the very time HH is writing letters to the Chinese embassy assuring them that once UPND forms government, he shall tighten the relationships more. upnd damb damber dambest
I’m breaker I’m transcendent and I approve this message
Don’t just sell ZAFFICO through Lusaka stock exchange .
The shares are not for foreigners but Zambians.You can sell Zambia thtrough lusaka stock exchange .Let us just allow zambians to buy shares.
HH is playing with fire and soon he will be in big trouble!!
The kind of politics being practiced by HH is very evil.First he introduced TRIBALISM into our politics now Kainde has gone further by promoting politics against FOREIGNERS especially the Chinese!!!These Chinese investors have pumped into Zambia millions of dollars and employ several Zambians.Yes some few Chinese maybe bad just like we have few bad Zambians.However,majority Chinese are very good people!!!HH’S MIND IS CORRUPTED WITH PRIVATIZATION AS HE THINKS WHAT HE DID WITH FTJ CHILUBA BY SELLING GOVNT ASSETS IS WHAT PF GOVNT IS DOING NOW-SHOCKING!!!
Govnt should cage HH now before he destroys Zambia because his desperation for state house is now getting out of hand!!!
Say we have borrowed millions of dollars from them, do you know what the Bible says about the borrower,you become slave to the lender.
Chinese are becoming an invasive species.
Bo ma inonge which side are you.You think acts of a Chinese bosses shooting a worker,ill treatment of workers, selling salaula,live chickens, tomato and other things that the unemployed zambian can easily do and earn a leaving can make zambians happy.
Check your facts, what we need is Chinese investment not investation.
Mama Wina, not amused with your sentiments, you and your like have turned a blind eye to surf Zambians but protect the Chinese with everything you have
The Chinese are protected like they are an endangered species, not even elephants and the poor rhino is protected in this manner.
Suffering
What do you expect Zambians? When the Chinese assault or kill you, don’t even report that to police because those yellow fellows are immune to prosecution under PF!
On the other hand, you as a Zambian don’t even dare to say any negative against Chinese wrongs. The state will cage you. This is what it means to live in Chanbia!
Your PF leaders have abrogated their oath to uphold the constitution and to protect citizens against unfair foreign mistreatment! The PF group is on China payroll and they will do anything to protect the finger that feeds them! Don’t we have the right as citizens to ask questions? Is this the end of the road for Zambia?
HH knows the tricks of the trading he did during privatisation, this is why he failed to answer the question asked by Hope! His scared it will disclose all his corrupt practices he made, Bemba’s say imilandu taibola and the other says uwamilandu tabula kuibala. Epo mpelele ifyashala lundenipo…!
The Chinese have colonised the PF administration that they must be given land to bury their dead with consultation with the Soli Chieftaincy in Chongwe on whose land you want to bury foreigners. The spirits of the Soli ancestry will turn in their graves!! Nkomeshya should not give in to this abomination. Now they must use their language in our newspapers, where is our sovereignty that you should give away our heritage wily – nily? These thieves are not patriotic at all!
The Chinese are the most racist people you can ever meet on this face of the earth, have been to China on a number of occasions and the way they treat black people is unbelievable.
Ms Wina surely thinks the Chinese are saints. Look at her in that photo she thinks those Chinese like and respect black people when in fact they think very low and negatively of Africans.
WINA YOU A VERY HIGHLY COMPROMISED LADY……… YOU CHEATED THE LOZI TOGETHER WITH YOUR HUSBAND, BROTHER IN LAW AND SISTER IN MARRIAGE…….. LOZIS HATE YOU AND JUST TREAT YOU AS A PRINCESS…. SORRY TO SAY THIS BUT IT IS THE TRUTH………..TODAY YOU STAND FOR THE CHINESE AND YET YOU HAVE STATED YOUR POSITION ON BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT……..LOZIS WANT THE AGREEMENT RESPECTED .. WHAT DO YOU WANT YOURSELF? SPEAK FOR THEM AND DONT SPEAK FOR CHINA. LOZI SPEAK LOZI AND ENGLISH . DO YOU SPEAK CHINESE(MANDARIN)……….. YOU ARE OLD AND YOU HAD ENOUGH OF LOOT FROM HUSBAND’S MISDEED, BETTER KEEP QUIET
In a matter of 8 years the Chinks are now a tribe or seperate community in our nation …just image in 10 years time if this carries on not even the Pakistanis or Indians who have been with us since independence have got to the Political elite…Africans wake up you will be slaves in your own country!!
PF IS WORSE THAN UPND… BECAUSE THEY STEAL OUR TAXPAYERS MONEY……. I HATE A THIEF BECAUSE WHEN HE DOES NOT PAY TAXES AND STEAL HE IS WORSE THAN A D.EVIL……..HE WHO STEAL IS AN AGENT OF THE D.EVIL AND NEED TO BE BOOTED OUT OF PUBLIC OFFICE……… THE BIBLE CONDEMNED THIEVES AND ROBBERS….. A LEADER WHO STEAL IS NOT WORTH RESPECTING……………… even an accomplice….if chinese are accomplice in theft then we dont need them in zambia
Mama Wina with all due respect, you live in a very nice house with all the trapping that come with being the Veep. Zambians do not hate Chinese human beings, in fact, history will show we are a very tolerant people, but when Chinese nationals can come to this country and take jobs that Zambians can do like driving, security and other low level jobs then Zambians will start hating them. It is politicians like you that are creating a very hostile environment where chinese national can walk out of a meeting with a labour commissioner at will. How long will it before Chinese human beings start slapping Zambians.
Mama Wina please create a fair playing field where only Chinese with expertise needed are given work permits, Tanzania has done it and so can we.