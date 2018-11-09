Vice President Inonge Wina says xenophobic attacks on Chinese nationals is politically motivated.

Mrs. Wina says the intention of those inciting the attacks is to turn investors away from the country and discourage foreign direct investment.

The Vice President said that this is detrimental to the economic well-being of the country.

Mrs. Wina said foreign direct Investment is essential to any nation’s empowerment.

She pointed out that people who do not mean well for the country are behind the attempts to chase Chinese nationals away.

[ZNBC]