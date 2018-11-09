ActionAid Zambia says it is deeply saddened by the abuse of women currently going on in the country.

On Wednesday, a video of a woman with a baby on her back and carrying a case of water on her head for sale being ordered to pick an empty plastic of water by one Chitambala Mwewa who calls himself a Keep Zambia Clean Campaign Ambassador was all over social media.

In his capacity as an ‘Ambassador’ Mwewa is seen in the video stopping the woman and ordering her to put down the case of water and to pick an empty plastic of water on the ground on camera which she did not litter or throw on the ground.

Action Aid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba says while her Organisation appreciates the need to keep Zambia clean, it strongly condemns the behavior of one Chitambala Mwewa describing it as uncalled for and deeply disturbing to women and men in Zambia who care and have respect for women.

“The poor woman is simply trying to survive the hard-economic times and on top of that she is being victimized by some male chauvinist in the name of ‘keeping Zambia clean”, Mrs. Ziba lamented.

She has since demanded that Mr. Mwewa apologises to the woman in question and all the Zambian women and men for his inhuman behavior.

“This is highly unacceptable behavior and should not be condoned in our society. This behavior by Mwewa must be stopped immediately. To us, the behavior exhibited by Mwewa is a clear depiction of violence against women emanating from power relations. In this case, Mwewa who has the power is using it to exploit the less powerful and vulnerable woman”, She added.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Ziba has condemned another case of cyber bullying of a female radio presenter Hope Chishala who works for Hot FM who is being cyber bullied over the interview that she held with an opposition leader.

She said regardless of what could have transpired in the interview where Hope asked the opposition leader to substantiate his claims that ZAFFICO has been sold and how people view Hope politically, it is unacceptable that her name should be scandalized on social media in the manner that it has been.

“Hope is a human being who has the right to her own opinion, as such it is disturbing to see how she is being abused for holding a different opinion from those that hold a different view of the topic that was under discussion. As a people, we should learn to respect each other’s opinion no matter how much it hurts”, she said.