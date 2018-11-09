The Health Professions Council of Zambia has withdrawn recognition and approval of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and the Bachelor of Dental Surgery after a recent compliance monitoring inspection revealed a number of irregularities.
These include gross over-enrollment of students, an inadequate number of lecturers, engaging unregistered and unlicensed lecturers that are health practitioners and failure to index students.
Copperbelt University has since been ordered to immediately discontinue offering two programmes at its School of Medicine for failure to meet set standards in accordance with the Health Professions Act Number 24 of 2009 of the Laws of Zambia.
In the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery programme, the University over-enrolled by 494 students bringing the total number pursuing this programme to 794.
The lecturer-student ratios therefore, exceed the recommended 1 to 50 for theory for students in Clinical years 3 to 5 and the practical ratios of 1 to 10 for students in both the foundation and Clinical years while all the 794 students are not indexed with HPCZ.
Another major finding was the lack of lecturers in several courses including Psychology, Histology, Pathology and Body Dysfunction.
HPCZ Registrar Aaron Mujajati said the above situation is indicative of the fact that HPCZ cannot be assured of the safety of the public once exposed to the services of graduates in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery and it is clear that CBU currently has no capacity to offer this programme, thus the decision to withdraw the certificate of approval and subsequent closure of the programme.
With regard to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme, Dr. Mujajati said it is a requirement that the course coordinator and all lecturers that are health practitioners are duly registered with HPCZ or General Nursing Council- GNC, as well as have valid practicing licenses before a training programme may be approved by the Council.
He said it is also a requirement that all lecturers with a background in health-related fields be registered with HPCZ or GNC as per their qualification.
Dr. Mujajati said HPCZ inspectors however, discovered in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme among other anomalies that the Copperbelt University School of Medicine engaged an unregistered course coordinator who has been practicing without a valid license since January 2017, that two other lecturers are not registered with HPCZ and that all 198 students under the programme are not indexed.
He said the Programme cannot be allowed to continue with the above-mentioned irregularities, consequently, the certificate of approval stands withdrawn and the programme closed.
“Students and other stakeholders must note that prior to the closure of programmes at the CBU School of Medicine, the HPCZ through its Training Department conducted an initial inspection in April this year, which exposed various shortcomings among them failure to meet some requirements under Institutional setting, Faculty, Educational Resources and Quality Improvement. The University was instructed to put in place remedial measures by 30th August 2018 and when inspectors recently went back to assess the situation, they recognised that while efforts were made to ensure smooth running of programmes, the Institution still did not meet set standards in various areas identified in this statement”, Dr. Mujajati added.
He said out of a total number of 51 lecturers teaching the MBChB programme, only one has evidence of being registered with HPCZ and on that account the Council cannot ascertain the qualifications and competences of the entire teaching faculty at the School of Medicine.
Dr. Mujajati said the Health Professions Council of Zambia has since advised Copperbelt University that the two programmes withdrawn will only be reinstated after all recommendations have been addressed, at which point the University can put in a fresh application to the Council for a reassessment.
He said no academic activities shall be conducted in the cited programmes until CBU demonstrates capacity to produce safe Health Practitioners adding that HPCZ will not tolerate Schools that are familiar with the rules, to deliberately continue inconveniencing students and parents.
Sanity sanity sanity this is what is needed. This is a good move and thumbs up! We need professionalisms in all institutions of learning.
This is a good move by the HCPZ but it took the minister to tell them to do their jobs is when they went after government institution such as CBU otherwise they were just busy with private institutions such as Eden and Lusaka apex etc. Next they should also inspect government clinics and hospitals like they did with private clinics and hospitals.
The question for HPCZ is how did they License this training school in the first place if the school did not meet the requirements they are talking about now like number of Lecturers? It is also absurd how HPCZ resorts to taking such reactive last minute drastic measures without giving the institution reasonable time to come up with a remedial plan? 794 students thrown into the cold just like that is callous to say the least. We are a country whose Doctor patient ratio is still unacceptably low and when a regulatory agency starts frustrating government efforts to improve Doctor patient ratio, a responsible government must intervene! In all the news of HPCZ closures, HPCZ has not demonstrated good sense giving institutions reasonable time frames within which to put things in order and doing…
In all the news of HPCZ closures, HPCZ has not demonstrated good sense giving institutions reasonable time frames within which to put things in order and doing a follow up assessment! This type of regulation is called Tom and Jerry approach and money and not patient safety seems to be the overriding motive here! Is it possible we are dealing with cliques within the medical profession where the Minister of Health is trying to frustrate the establishment of the new medical school to beef up staffing at UTH where the best Lecturers have left? Anything is possible here but it’s so unfair on the students! We get the impression doctors can’t reason logically on many management issues! Policing professionals will destroy the Health Sector in Zambia! There is a difference between regulation and…
Just asking,what happens to those ‘Drs’ who have already graduated and are practicing medicine?I suggest they go for reeducation at well established medical schools that have acceptable standards or back to CBU after the institution ups its game to meet the set standards.This is indeed a sad development.It pains me a lot to see that every time i read the news about my country,its always bad news be it Chinese related or whatever.We are very much screwed as a country.We certainly need to do something about this and very soon.
What is the role of the Higher Educational Authority in this matter?
If all relevant bodies to do with all areas of human endeavor in Zambia worked like the HPCZ, perhaps we would have some quality and progress. This exercise was also carried out in Lusaka and a few private institutions offering medicine courses, had some of them revoked. This is an aspect of a wider problem in Zambia. Who would want to be operated on by an unqualified or low caliber surgeon?
