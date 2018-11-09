Newly appointed Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya says his ministry is a catalyst to achieving national development.
Speaking when he met the Heads of Departments and Units at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Kafwaya challenged ministry staff to showcase their ability and deliver to the aspirations of the Zambian people.
Mr. Kafwaya who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Agness Musunga added that he looks forward to have good working relationship with ministry personnel.
“My ministry is big one with a huge responsibility to the public service and should therefore project that image,” Mr. Kafwaya said.
The Minister, who replaced Felix Mutati on Monday, this week, said he is delighted to join a great team in the ministry.
Mr. Kafwaya promised to avail himself of his full support to not only his ministry staff but the nation as a whole in addressing to solve the challenges being faced.
This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula
Tulelolela ba wesu. But careful with other names from South and West. They are on a project to shoot down anything including good ideas that will make your camp fail. They are sabotaging everything. Weed them out if you want things to move. Then also our friends from police baliko baad ukonaula imyotoka. Seat them down to be careful. It’s also another wing that is contaminated.
Also the development of the Mansion in Eswatini.
What we need to understand is that the listing of ZAFFICO on lusaka stock exchange means that china can buy all shares.The only catch is that PF should not allow foreigners to buy shares in ZAFFICO period.Somehow HH is right that govt can sell ZAFIICO indirectly.I don’t support HH but we need to make sure foreigners don’t buy shares in ZAFFICO.
Sorry to spoil your Minister but your ministry is no longer what it used to be, the critical infrastructure portfolio has been given to Chitotela’s ministry. Good luck controlling government vehicles!
Dude looks clueless like the other bootlickers with low IQ that make up the convicted debarred drunks cabinet