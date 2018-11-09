Newly appointed Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya says his ministry is a catalyst to achieving national development.

Speaking when he met the Heads of Departments and Units at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Kafwaya challenged ministry staff to showcase their ability and deliver to the aspirations of the Zambian people.

Mr. Kafwaya who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Agness Musunga added that he looks forward to have good working relationship with ministry personnel.

“My ministry is big one with a huge responsibility to the public service and should therefore project that image,” Mr. Kafwaya said.

The Minister, who replaced Felix Mutati on Monday, this week, said he is delighted to join a great team in the ministry.

Mr. Kafwaya promised to avail himself of his full support to not only his ministry staff but the nation as a whole in addressing to solve the challenges being faced.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula