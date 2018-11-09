Sven Vandenbroeck has made two changes to his team for Chipolopolo’s 2019 AFCON Group K penultimate qualifier against Mozambique on November 18 away in Maputo.

Zesco United defender Simon Silwimba and midfielder Emmanuel Banda of KV Oostende in Belgium finally get a call-up from Vandenbroeck since the Belgian’s appointment in July.

Banda and Silwimba return to the fold for the first time since the Four Nations Tournament that Zambia hosted in Ndola from March 21-24.

Out is the Zesco duo of defender Fackson Kapumbu and striker Lazarus Kambole.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group K on 4 points from as many games played and three points behind Mozambique who are second where they are tied on 7 points with leaders Namibia.

Guinea Bissau are third on 4 points with two games left to play.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

DEFENDERS: Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa, Lawrence Chungu (both Buildcon), Stoppila Sunzu (Metz, France), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DRC)

MIDFIELDERS: Nathan Sinkala, Rainford Kalaba (both TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende, Belgium), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg, Austria), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Cletus Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

STRIKERS: Lubambo Musonda (Gandzasar, Armenia), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende, Belgium), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates, RSA), Patson Daka (RB Salzburg, Austria)