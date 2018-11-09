The Opposition United Party for National Development in Kafue has suspended its Town Council Chairman Thomas Zulu for conduct likely to bring the name of the Party in Contempt, ridiculed and disrepute.

UPND Kafue Constituency Chairman Albert Hadunka confirmed the suspension of Mr. Zulu but declined to give further details as the suspension was done by the UPND district committee.

Impeccable sources within UPND in Kafue revealed that the party was very upset with Mr. Zulu for attending President Lungu’s Cleaning exercise a fortnight ago where Mr. Zulu allegedly declared openly to support and work with President Lungu.

The matter in which the Council Chairman, Thomas Zulu, was found wanting was heard on Monday 29th October 2018 by a joint District / Constituency Executive Committee.

The committee also appealed to the UPND national leadership to guide in meting further punishment which may include expulsion from the party

And in a letter dated 27th October 2018 addressed to Mr. Zulu and signed by Clifford Mwaba the UPND district chairman, Mr. Zulu has been suspended from performing party functions for a period of three months.

“In order to maintain discipline in the party and more to protect the good name of the party, the district committee has ruled that: you be suspended from your party for a period of three months with immediate effect. During this period of the suspension, you should not carry a function behalf of the party” read party of the letter.

When contacted for a comment, both UPND District chairman Mwaba and his Secretary Meddy Muleya declined to comment and referred all queries to Mr. Zulu whose phone went unanswered.