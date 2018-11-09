The Opposition United Party for National Development in Kafue has suspended its Town Council Chairman Thomas Zulu for conduct likely to bring the name of the Party in Contempt, ridiculed and disrepute.
UPND Kafue Constituency Chairman Albert Hadunka confirmed the suspension of Mr. Zulu but declined to give further details as the suspension was done by the UPND district committee.
Impeccable sources within UPND in Kafue revealed that the party was very upset with Mr. Zulu for attending President Lungu’s Cleaning exercise a fortnight ago where Mr. Zulu allegedly declared openly to support and work with President Lungu.
The matter in which the Council Chairman, Thomas Zulu, was found wanting was heard on Monday 29th October 2018 by a joint District / Constituency Executive Committee.
The committee also appealed to the UPND national leadership to guide in meting further punishment which may include expulsion from the party
And in a letter dated 27th October 2018 addressed to Mr. Zulu and signed by Clifford Mwaba the UPND district chairman, Mr. Zulu has been suspended from performing party functions for a period of three months.
“In order to maintain discipline in the party and more to protect the good name of the party, the district committee has ruled that: you be suspended from your party for a period of three months with immediate effect. During this period of the suspension, you should not carry a function behalf of the party” read party of the letter.
When contacted for a comment, both UPND District chairman Mwaba and his Secretary Meddy Muleya declined to comment and referred all queries to Mr. Zulu whose phone went unanswered.
We need a new opposition party in Zambia, this one behaves like they are not part of Zambia. That’s why their Councilors across the country are defecting.
UPND is a tribal grouping….UPND is a cult….UPND will never be voted into power with this kind of mentality
And Spaka complained that Lungu is only giving jobs to PF cadres but how can he appoint them when HH will suspend them even for attending to their civic duties?
UPND needs to grow up. Too full of spite
The Mujahedin led by its terrorist Ichilema
IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO DISCIPLINE HIM………..SHOW THE DIFFERENCE FROM PF………PF IS EVIL BUT SHOW LOVE EVEN TO EVIL PF.
Unfortunately, there is presidence over this matter when Ms Wawa was suspended eventually fired l. But the difference between the two in that Ms Wawa was a concellor and voted by other councellors to be come major. This one was voted by the popular vote. Therefore, his allegiance is more to the people than the part. He is like the president one who is now a nation asset. Chairman is an assest of the district and not part. So when the state in the name of the president goes to any district both must be on the same side because they swore the save the people.
Another by election is in the offing.
Whether you like it not, Upnd is just a grouping of vengeful people. They are full of hate so much that they can even disown their own children for being in the same class with PF children. Even the name says it all. The party is United Party for National Development but it appears these words are meaningless especially to that corpse called Katuka
Under5 mentality is to oppose everything even things that will benefit their family’s!! What a shame…
Just imagine? The duties of the Town Chairman is to do with civic responsibilities. Even the so called dialogue is just nonsense.
PF IS WORSE THAN UPND… BECAUSE THEY STEAL OUR TAXPAYERS MONEY……. I HATE A THIEF BECAUSE WHEN HE DOES NOT PAY TAXES AND STEAL HE IS WORSE THAN A D.EVIL……..HE WHO STEAL IS AN AGENT OF THE D.EVIL AND NEED TO BE BOOTED OUT OF PUBLIC OFFICE……… THE BIBLE CONDEMNED THIEVES AND ROBBERS….. A LEADER WHO STEAL IS NOT WORTH RESPECTING………………
Very retrogressive move if at all it is true. On the other hand, I find most Zambian journalists lazy, they don’t investigate matters conclusively. I have a read a story where someone will write, “it is alleged that, or the other person could not be reached by press time”, if you have no facts, why report?
Ba ZUlu just defect other than sticking around with a group of hoodrums
Chase the moron….. he is already compromised with the corruption sickness that they all have.
Yesterday I was at ministry of land.I met a upnd zealot . He said that upnd vows not to work with PF . I went on to ask him a reason why..? He said that PF are thieves and if upnd win general elections, several PF officials will be arrested and jailed for life. He said that HH told his members that any body supporting PF is considered as real enemy worthy to be buried alive. I said to him that politics should not put this hatred for Zambia. In he said that PF members will only survive if upnd lose. When I played with his mind on lies and anarchy caused by HH , said that worse is yet to come. He said that they have an agenda for total civil unrest that is yet to come across the country.I asked him further, he said that in every province upnd has organizers of this civil unrest . He said…