Zambia, a former colony of Britain, is among the many commonwealth countries to receive social protection packages in honour of the many war veterans.

Over 7,000 veterans and widows of the Commonwealth will benefit from social protection package worth £11.8 million who served the British Armed Forces will receive protection in form of cash.

Out of the number, 4,500 are veterans and 2,500 widows while around 14,000 thousand veterans today are living across the Commonwealth, with 7,000 veterans and their widows are in need of support to meet their basic needs.

UK-AID’s International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt says the programme to be administered by the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League, a charitable organisation which has been supporting those veterans who served.

Mr. Mordaunt disclosed that the Department for International Development (DFID) programme will provide regular cash transfers to Commonwealth veterans and their widows and widowers in more than 30 countries to prevent them from going hungry.

“We owe a tremendous amount to these Commonwealth veterans who served alongside our armed forces in an effort to eliminate poverty,” Mr. Mordaunt said

And British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet expressed gratitude that the scheme will benefit Zambian veterans and their widows.

“I’m personally delighted that this scheme will benefit Zambian veterans and their widows,” he said.

Meanwhile, Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League (RCEL) Deputy Grand President and former Chief of Defence Staff, Lord Richards of Herstmonceux will be visiting Mbala, Zambia during the centenary celebrations as a representative of the United Kingdom.

RCEL was established in 1921 as a charity to provide support to those who served The British Crown during the Great War.

Zambia observes Remembrance Service at the Lusaka Cenotaph on 11 November every year.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by Office of British High Commission in Zambia.