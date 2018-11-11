President Edgar Lungu, who today turned 62 years old, this morning led ex-war veterans, Service Chiefs , foreign diplomats and on lookers in laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in Lusaka in remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines of the first and second world wars.

This years’ celebrations marked 100 years after the end of first world war in 1918 as Zambia today joined the rest of the world in observing the centenary.

The Cenotaph is a war memorial structure erected for peace parade following the end of the First and Second World Wars.

President Lungu who arrived at the Cenotaph around 10:40 hours in the morning was received by Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa. Others present were Cabinet Ministers, senior government and PF party Central Committee members.

And Memorable Order Tins Hats (MOTH) member Jackson Bwalya stressed the importance of remembering the world war heroes and heroines due to the roles they played in the wars.

Corporal Bwalya said the atrocities of the first and second world wars must never be repeated in the current and future generations.

Corp. Bwalya, who was flanked by two of his friends stated that remembering the world war heroes is all about learning from the past.

And delivering his sermon and quoting from Roman 12: 17 – 21 Zambia Police Service Deputy Chaplain Francis Kaoma called on Zambians to embrace and live at peace with everyone at all times.

Reverend Kaoma said there is need for Zambians to treasure and maintain peace as peace cannot be achieved by those who don’t seek it.

“The general rule is that people should live at peace with their enemies though it is not easy,” Rev. Kaoma said.

And the chaplain says forgiveness is vital as it leads to mutual reconciliation and consequently contributes to maintaining of peace and unity among the people.

“There is need for us to live above bold by forgiving our enemies for the seek of getting peace,” he said.