Police on the Copperbelt have postponed the summon for UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema from 14th November to 20th November to allow him attend the burial ceremony of his late aunt Chieftainess Choongo of Bweengwa Constituency, in Monze District.
UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma said Mr. Hichilema will therefore avail himself for police summons next week on Tuesday 20th November 2018 in Ndola.
Mr. Kakoma has since advised UPND members to remain united amidst all the challenges affecting Mr. Hichilema.
Police have summoned Mr. Hichilema to appear before its command in Ndola over the riots sparked by the alleged sale of ZAFFICO to Chinese Investors.
According to a callout issued by the Deputy D.C.I.O, Gloria Mulele last week, Mr. Hichilema was supposed to report to Ndola Police Headquarters on Wednesday this week.
Mr. Hichilema is alleged to have incited the people on the Copperbelt to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO, a state owned company involved in the timber industry.
The UPND Leader has however denied ever inciting anyone to riot saying Zambians are aware of the many problems going on in the country including the ZNBC and the NRDC situations.
“The UPND family must continue with the same spirit of being united amidst all these challenges affecting our leader. We commit our President in God’s hands as he goes through these trying moments,” he said.
