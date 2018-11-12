Here is a wrap of how some Chipolopolo players fared at their respective leagues over the weekend.

DR CONGO

TP Mazembe’s nine-match winning start to the season ended on Sunday when JS Bazano beat them 1-0 at home in Lubumbashi.

Defender Kabaso Chongo, midfielders Nathan Sinkala and Rainford Kalaba all played the full 90 minutes.

SWEDEN

2018 COSAFA U20 Cup call-up Edward Chilufya on Sunday played his second successive competitive game for Djurgardens in their 1-0 home win over Sirius.

The 2017 U20 AFCON winner came on in the 65th minute, a week after coming on as a late substitute in a 2-1 away win over Dalkurd on November 5.

SOUTH AFRICA

-Polokwane City: Midfielder Salulani Phiri played the full 90 minutes in Polokwane’s 0-0 away draw against Amazulu on Sunday.

-Mamelodi Sundowns/Orlando Pirates: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga came on in the 66th minute while striker Justin Shonga was substituted in the 86th minute of Pirates’ 0-0 away draw against defending champions Sundowns on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene did not make the Sundowns team for the match.

Pirates and Sundowns are first and fourth after 13 and 10 games played respectively.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu did not make the team for SuperSport’s 1-0 away win over Free State Stars on Saturday.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu was in action on Friday in Ligue 2 leaders Metz’s 2-1 away win over 15th placed Chateauroux.

Sunzu played the full 90 minutes.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 84th minute of KV Oostende’s 2-0 away loss to second placed Antwerp on Friday.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda was an unused substitute for 10th placed Oostende.

AUSTRIA

-Altach: striker Brian Mwila on Saturday came on in the 54th minute for second from bottom Altach in their 1-0 away loss at Wacker Innsbruck who are just two places above them at number 9.

-RB Salzburg: Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-0 away win over archrivals and sixth placed Austria Vienna.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 88th minute for the leaders and defending champions.